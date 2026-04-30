Over 600 Thais stranded as Cambodia delays reopening Khlong Luek border checkpoint

The Thai side insisted it was fully prepared to receive its citizens and wanted the situation to be resolved peacefully.

A source said talks were still ongoing, with both sides coordinating some remaining details. However, no clear conclusion had been reached.

Stranded Thais await clarity

Thai officials remained stationed in the area and were closely monitoring the situation.

People waiting to cross back into Thailand were awaiting clarity from both sides, while some had begun to worry about the length of the delay and the impact on their travel plans and daily living conditions.

Relevant Thai agencies said they would continue working to ensure all Thai nationals could return home safely and as quickly as possible, while maintaining negotiations as the main approach.

Border closures linked to wider tensions

The latest delay comes against the backdrop of months of tension along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Thailand began tightening border controls in June 2025, when it cut operating hours at 10 crossings with Cambodia, including the busiest checkpoint in Sa Kaeo, citing security concerns. Thailand operates 17 official border crossings with Cambodia along an 817-kilometre frontier, where some areas have been disputed for more than a century.

Later that month, Thailand closed land border crossings with Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, again citing security concerns. Exceptions were allowed for humanitarian cases, including medical treatment, students and other urgent matters.

The restrictions have since become tied to ceasefire compliance. Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire statement on December 27, 2025, with the truce taking effect from noon that day and subject to a 72-hour monitoring period. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said civilians in border areas would be allowed to return safely once the situation stabilised.

On April 24, Thailand’s defence minister said border crossings would remain closed until Cambodia fully complied with the ceasefire Joint Statement. He said talks would continue through existing mechanisms, including the Regional Border Committee, General Border Committee and Joint Boundary Commission.



