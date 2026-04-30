New Bang Pakong River bridge opens to ease Bangkok-bound traffic and support EEC growth

The Department of Highways has officially opened a new Bang Pakong River bridge on the Bangkok-bound side of Highway 3702 in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province, to ease traffic congestion and support economic growth in the Eastern Economic Corridor.
The bridge, located on the Ban Bang Khwai-Ban Khao Din route, opened to the public on April 30, 2026.
The Department of Highways, under the Ministry of Transport, said the project would improve travel convenience, raise road safety standards and support increasing traffic demand from Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and nearby areas heading towards Bangkok.
The new Bang Pakong River bridge starts at kilometre marker 47+000 in Tha Sa-an subdistrict, Bang Pakong district, and ends at kilometre marker 49+000 in Khao Din subdistrict, covering a total route distance of 2 kilometres.
The bridge itself is 555 metres long and was built as a prestressed concrete structure with two traffic lanes, each 3.50 metres wide.
It was constructed parallel to the existing motorway bridge and includes shoulders, pavements, ramps and U-turn points built to highway standards.
The project cost 349.5 million baht and is designed to ease congestion at bottleneck points while improving safety for motorists and local commuters.
Following the opening, traffic flow on the two bridges has been reorganised.
The existing bridge on Highway 3701 will now handle outbound traffic from Bangkok heading towards Chon Buri.
The new bridge on Highway 3702 will handle inbound traffic from Chon Buri heading towards Bangkok.
The new arrangement is expected to make traffic movement more continuous and reduce congestion in the Bang Pakong area, particularly for commuters and logistics operators using the route between the eastern region and Bangkok.
The Department of Highways said the new bridge would help strengthen logistics capacity, support investment and contribute to continued economic expansion in the eastern region.
The route is considered important for travel between Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Bangkok, especially as traffic volumes are expected to rise in line with the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor.
The department said the project was part of its mission to develop modern, safe and future-ready transport infrastructure to support both public travel and long-term economic growth.