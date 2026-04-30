New Bang Pakong River bridge opens to ease Bangkok-bound traffic and support EEC growth

New bridge opens on Bangkok-bound route

The Department of Highways has officially opened a new Bang Pakong River bridge on the Bangkok-bound side of Highway 3702 in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province, to ease traffic congestion and support economic growth in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The bridge, located on the Ban Bang Khwai-Ban Khao Din route, opened to the public on April 30, 2026.

The Department of Highways, under the Ministry of Transport, said the project would improve travel convenience, raise road safety standards and support increasing traffic demand from Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and nearby areas heading towards Bangkok.