Government eyes 2026 GDP revision as war risks ease

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Monday that an end to the Middle East war would be a strongly positive signal for both the global and Thai economies, as the world would move into recovery mode.

He said this would help reduce the risk of a global economic crisis that had begun with volatility in energy prices. Although energy prices may not fall back to pre-war levels, an end to the conflict would help ease the situation.

The government is therefore preparing to review its 2026 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to reflect changing circumstances and new positive factors. However, Ekniti said the assessment would still need to be made cautiously because global volatility remained high.

He said the situation had shifted from an energy crisis to a cost crisis, with higher costs being passed on to consumer goods. This has affected grassroots communities and small vendors through rising inflation.

The government is focusing its support through the Thais Help Thais Plus scheme, which has seen participating shops continue to record higher sales. The scheme not only helps reduce costs and improve access to funding, but also teaches business operators how to use AI to analyse sales and support long-term sustainability.