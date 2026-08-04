Japan reports damage to 53 cultural assets after Kumamoto quake

Kumamoto Castle faces a possible setback to its long-running restoration after sustaining fresh damage in the magnitude-7.1 earthquake that struck south-western Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture last week.

Sections of the castle’s stone walls collapsed at dozens of locations, while cracks appeared in the main tower.

Restoration was already under way following two powerful earthquakes a decade ago, and the latest damage may delay the full reopening scheduled for fiscal 2052.