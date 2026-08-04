US and Japan coordinate yen defence against speculative bets

The United States and Japan’s decision to intervene in the yen market was preceded by months of preparation and closer-than-usual coordination between the two governments over exchange-rate policy.

The joint effort marked a rare public alignment between Washington and Tokyo on a currency issue that has historically been a sensitive diplomatic matter.

Japan has previously attempted to slow sharp yen declines through unilateral intervention, but those actions failed to establish lasting support for the currency. This time, backing from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for a stronger yen provided Japanese officials with additional support in their efforts to counter speculative selling.

For Japan, the weak yen has pushed up import costs and increased pressure on household living expenses, creating challenges for successive governments, including that of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

For the United States, a weaker yen reduces the trade advantage expected from President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, while a sell-off in Japanese government bonds could also affect US Treasury yields.

The shared concerns have led to closer discussions between the two countries on exchange rates and increased pressure on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to continue raising interest rates.