Typhoon Dolphin linked to stronger monsoon and flood risk in Thailand

TUESDAY, AUGUST 04, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Typhoon Dolphin linked to stronger monsoon and flood risk in Thailand

Typhoon Dolphin is forecast to approach Taiwan and make landfall in eastern China, with indirect effects bringing heavy rain to parts of Thailand.

  • Typhoon Dolphin will not directly enter Thailand but will indirectly strengthen the monsoon over the country.
  • The strengthened monsoon is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain, creating a significant risk of flash floods and overflowing waterways.
  • Residents, particularly in low-lying areas and near foothills, are warned to be alert for potential flooding and forest run-off.
  • Mariners have been issued warnings, with small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand advised to remain ashore.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) updated the projected path of Typhoon Dolphin on Tuesday (August 4, 2026), reporting that the storm over the Pacific Ocean was expected to approach Taiwan and make landfall on China’s eastern coast between August 8 and 10.

The typhoon will not enter Thailand.

Travellers heading to those areas were advised to check the weather before departure.

Although Typhoon Dolphin will not enter Thailand, it will still have an indirect effect by helping to strengthen the monsoon over the country, bringing heavy rain to some areas.

The department warned people across Thailand to remain alert for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods, forest run-off and waterways to overflow their banks.

Particular caution was advised on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas throughout the period.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea were advised to exercise greater caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers throughout the period.

Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore from August 4 to 10, while those in the upper Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore from August 6 to 10.

The Nation Editorial Team

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