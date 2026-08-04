Typhoon Dolphin linked to stronger monsoon and flood risk in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) updated the projected path of Typhoon Dolphin on Tuesday (August 4, 2026), reporting that the storm over the Pacific Ocean was expected to approach Taiwan and make landfall on China’s eastern coast between August 8 and 10.
The typhoon will not enter Thailand.
Travellers heading to those areas were advised to check the weather before departure.
Although Typhoon Dolphin will not enter Thailand, it will still have an indirect effect by helping to strengthen the monsoon over the country, bringing heavy rain to some areas.
The department warned people across Thailand to remain alert for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods, forest run-off and waterways to overflow their banks.
Particular caution was advised on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas throughout the period.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea were advised to exercise greater caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers throughout the period.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore from August 4 to 10, while those in the upper Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore from August 6 to 10.