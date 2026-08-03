Typhoon Dolphin bypasses Thailand while monsoon gains strength

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts heavy rain in some areas of Thailand over the next seven days, with very heavy rain possible in parts of the upper North, upper Northeast, East and the South’s west coast.
A monsoon trough will extend across Myanmar and northern Laos into a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam from August 3 to 5.
The trough will shift southwards across the upper North and upper Northeast from August 6 to 8.
Meanwhile, the south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen from August 4 to 9.
Wind and wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to strengthen from August 3 to 9, with waves reaching 2-3 metres and exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers.
Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are forecast to be about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.
Typhoon Dolphin over the Pacific Ocean is expected to pass Taiwan and make landfall on the eastern coast of China between August 7 and 8.
The storm is not expected to enter Thailand.
Travellers heading to those areas should check weather conditions before departure.
People across Thailand, particularly in the North, upper Northeast, East and the South’s west coast, should be alert to hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall from August 5 to 9.
These conditions could cause flash floods, forest run-off and rivers overflowing their banks, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea should exercise greater caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers throughout the period.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore from August 3 to 9, while those in the Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore from August 7 to 9.