Typhoon Dolphin bypasses Thailand while monsoon gains strength

MONDAY, AUGUST 03, 2026
Typhoon Dolphin bypasses Thailand while monsoon gains strength

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in several regions through Sunday (August 9, 2026), while Dolphin is expected to pass Taiwan and make landfall in eastern China.

  • Typhoon Dolphin is not expected to enter Thailand; it is forecast to pass Taiwan and make landfall on the eastern coast of China.
  • A strengthening south-westerly monsoon will bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of Thailand, particularly from August 5 to 9.
  • The regions most affected by the monsoon will be the upper North, upper Northeast, East, and the South’s west coast, with risks of flash floods.
  • The strengthened monsoon will also cause high waves of 2-3 meters in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, prompting warnings for mariners.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts heavy rain in some areas of Thailand over the next seven days, with very heavy rain possible in parts of the upper North, upper Northeast, East and the South’s west coast.

A monsoon trough will extend across Myanmar and northern Laos into a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam from August 3 to 5.

The trough will shift southwards across the upper North and upper Northeast from August 6 to 8.

Meanwhile, the south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen from August 4 to 9.

Wind and wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to strengthen from August 3 to 9, with waves reaching 2-3 metres and exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers.

Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are forecast to be about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.

Latest path of Typhoon Dolphin

Typhoon Dolphin over the Pacific Ocean is expected to pass Taiwan and make landfall on the eastern coast of China between August 7 and 8.

The storm is not expected to enter Thailand.

Travellers heading to those areas should check weather conditions before departure.

People across Thailand, particularly in the North, upper Northeast, East and the South’s west coast, should be alert to hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall from August 5 to 9.

These conditions could cause flash floods, forest run-off and rivers overflowing their banks, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea should exercise greater caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers throughout the period.

Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore from August 3 to 9, while those in the Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore from August 7 to 9.

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