Typhoon Dolphin bypasses Thailand while monsoon gains strength

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts heavy rain in some areas of Thailand over the next seven days, with very heavy rain possible in parts of the upper North, upper Northeast, East and the South’s west coast.

A monsoon trough will extend across Myanmar and northern Laos into a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam from August 3 to 5.

The trough will shift southwards across the upper North and upper Northeast from August 6 to 8.

Meanwhile, the south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen from August 4 to 9.

Wind and wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to strengthen from August 3 to 9, with waves reaching 2-3 metres and exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers.

Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are forecast to be about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.