Bangkok Plans $29m Pedestrian Bridge to Link Historic River Districts

A new Chao Phraya River footbridge to connect historic Songwat and Khlong San, boosting green mobility and multi-modal transit links by 2030.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has unveiled plans to construct a landmark pedestrian and bicycle bridge across the Chao Phraya River, aiming to link the capital’s historic districts of Songwat and Khlong San while expanding green transit options for residents and tourists alike.

Led by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the project carries an estimated construction budget exceeding 1 billion baht (approx. $29 million) and is slated for completion by 2030.

As reported by Krungthep Turakij’s sustainability journalist Wirassanan Tuengtin, the footbridge is envisioned as a world-class urban landmark that will foster a sustainable pedestrian ecosystem and bridge the economic divide between the city's Phra Nakhon and Thonburi sides.

Connecting 'Wheel, Rail and River'

Historically, crossing the Chao Phraya River has presented significant hurdles for non-motorised commuters. Existing routes are dominated by heavy vehicular traffic, while ferry services operate within restricted hours, leaving pedestrians and cyclists with limited, often unsafe options.

The new structure aims to solve these bottlenecks by functioning as an interchange for Bangkok's multi-modal "wheel-rail-river" transport network.

On the Phra Nakhon side, the bridge will connect footpaths to the vibrant Yaowarat (Chinatown) district and the MRT Silver Line at Wat Mangkon Station. On the Thonburi bank, it will link directly with the MRT Southern Purple Line (Tao Poon–Rat Burana extension), which is currently under construction.

