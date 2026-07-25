Bangkok Moves to Plug Urban Property Loophole Used by Landowners to Avoid Taxes

City Hall proposes raising agricultural land tax rates to discourage prime central site owners from planting token crops to evade higher liabilities.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing its first major overhaul of property tax collection in nearly seven years, aiming to close a loophole in the Land and Building Tax Act B.E. 2562 (2019) that has allowed prime urban plots to avoid vacant land levies.

Under current practice, owners of multi-million-baht plots in central Bangkok frequently cultivate small numbers of crops—such as bananas, limes, mangoes, or sugarcane—to reclassify their holdings as "agricultural land".

The tactic reduces their tax liabilities significantly compared to the rates levied on unutilised urban sites. Sources at Bangkok City Hall revealed that executive officials are drafting revised tax mechanisms to submit to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The proposal will require approvals from the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Finance to amend relevant ordinances.

Closing the "Pretend Farming" Discrepancy

A key proposal involves raising the baseline agricultural tax rate from the current 0.01%–0.10% range to 0.03%–0.12%. This triples the starting base rate from 100 baht to 300 baht per million baht of assessed land value.

While the numeric increase appears modest, the financial burden rises substantially for owners of central Bangkok plots valued in the hundreds of millions or billions of baht, reducing the financial incentive to maintain token urban crops solely for tax arbitrage.