The world is sinking under more than 460 million tonnes of plastic waste each year.

More alarming than the figure itself is the fact that about 19 million tonnes escape into the environment, wreaking havoc, damaging biodiversity, worsening the greenhouse-gas crisis and ultimately harming our own health.

If the trend continues, global plastic use could triple by 2060.

The message from global forums, from London Climate Action Week to efforts to advance the Global Plastics Treaty, is consistent: “incremental” measures are no longer enough. What is needed is a “major structural transformation”.

More than a waste problem: a systemic failure

If we continue to view the plastic problem only as “end-of-life waste”, solutions will miss the root cause.

The real problem is inefficiency across the entire materials cycle, from design and production to use and recovery.

Ignoring these economic dimensions means losing material value, incurring extremely high system costs and placing immense pressure on natural resources.

The value of these lost economic opportunities reaches US$4.5 trillion.

Although negotiations on the Global Plastics Treaty have dragged on since around 2125, this has become an opportunity to reconsider “what can be done in practice and is already working today”.

Regions around the world are showing that national action can move forward alongside the global process.

Innovation is not the problem.