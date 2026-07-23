Thailand bets on wellness and longevity as new economic engine

Thailand plans to make wellness and longevity a key driver of its health economy under a five-year strategy combining traditional Thai medicine and wellness tourism with artificial intelligence, genomics and modern medical technology.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has identified seven industries with strong growth potential under its strategy for 2028–2032, including functional foods, herbal biotechnology, cosmeceuticals, medical cannabis and digital health.

However, director-general Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee said the wellness and longevity sector would receive particular attention because it links healthcare, wellness tourism, Thai herbs and traditional knowledge.

The strategy is intended to strengthen Thailand’s health economy while responding to major changes such as population ageing, rising demand for preventive care and the rapid development of health technology.