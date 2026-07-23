Thailand bets on wellness and longevity as new economic engine

Thailand plans to make wellness and longevity a key driver of its health economy under a five-year strategy combining traditional Thai medicine and wellness tourism with artificial intelligence, genomics and modern medical technology.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has identified seven industries with strong growth potential under its strategy for 2028–2032, including functional foods, herbal biotechnology, cosmeceuticals, medical cannabis and digital health.
However, director-general Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee said the wellness and longevity sector would receive particular attention because it links healthcare, wellness tourism, Thai herbs and traditional knowledge.
The strategy is intended to strengthen Thailand’s health economy while responding to major changes such as population ageing, rising demand for preventive care and the rapid development of health technology.
The department plans to develop the wellness and longevity sector through two main areas.
The first will focus on health promotion and helping people live longer in good health by expanding services that reflect Thailand’s distinctive health and cultural strengths.
These will include traditional Thai massage, Thai herbal medicines, spa treatments and healthy Thai cuisine.
The strategy will also cover meditation and mindfulness practices, sleep management, physical rehabilitation and holistic care for older people.
Pongsadhorn said these services could be further developed to support public health while strengthening Thailand’s position as a destination for wellness and health tourism.
The second area will focus on developing Thailand’s “longevity economy” by combining traditional Thai medical knowledge with modern healthcare technologies.
The strategy will incorporate preventive medicine, precision medicine and regenerative medicine into the development of new services and models of care.
Genomic information could be used to assess an individual’s risk of developing certain health conditions and support personalised health planning.
Artificial intelligence would also be applied to health-data analysis, treatment planning and service delivery, the department said.
The aim is to develop more integrated healthcare covering physical health, mental wellbeing, exercise, rehabilitation and elderly care.
The approach would allow traditional Thai medicine to complement modern medical practices rather than operate as a separate system, Pongsadhorn said.
Wellness and longevity is one of seven sectors identified by the department as potential economic growth engines.
The first is functional foods and beverages made with Thai herbs, including products designed to provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.
The second is herbal bio-innovation, involving the use of biotechnology to process Thai herbs and develop products on an industrial scale.
The third is cosmeceuticals, combining cosmetic products with anti-ageing and health-related technologies.
The remaining sectors are safe and standardised medical cannabis products, herbal functional foods for pets, wellness and longevity services, and digital innovations designed to improve healthcare systems.
The department believes the seven sectors could create higher-value products and services while increasing commercial opportunities for Thai herbs and traditional knowledge.
Pongsadhorn said the five-year plan was developed using strategic foresight, a process intended to identify future risks, opportunities and possible changes affecting the health sector.
The strategy was prepared following consultations held on July 20–21, 2026, involving department executives, specialists, representatives of relevant organisations and partner networks.
Participants examined global megatrends including the emergence of a super-aged society, growth in the wellness economy, advances in artificial intelligence and climate change.
The department used the findings to develop future scenarios and establish the assumptions underpinning its strategy.
“Traditional Thai medicine will be an important mechanism for driving the country’s health economy,” Pongsadhorn said.
“Combining the strengths of Thai herbs, traditional Thai massage and traditional Thai medical knowledge with health technology will improve service quality, support innovation and high-value products, strengthen competitiveness and create sustainable new economic opportunities for Thailand.”