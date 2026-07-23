Power tariff held at 3.95 baht through year-end

Thailand’s average electricity tariff will remain at 3.95 baht per unit from September to December, after regulators approved the use of more than 16.1 billion baht in recovered excess benefits to limit the impact of rising energy costs on consumers.

The Energy Regulatory Commission approved a fuel tariff, or Ft, of 16.23 satang per unit for the final four-month billing period of 2026. When added to the base electricity rate of 3.78 baht per unit, the average tariff will remain at 3.95 baht per unit, excluding value-added tax.

Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission and spokesman for the commission, said the decision was reached after the regulator considered the outcome of its public consultation and reviewed the latest cost projections.