BOI says first-half investment tops B1.47tn as digital and data centre projects pour into Thailand

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment, or BOI, said investment in Thailand continued to grow strongly in 2026 despite global economic uncertainty from geopolitical tensions, energy-price volatility and the restructuring of global supply chains.

During the first half of 2026, from January to June, 1,299 projects applied for investment promotion, with a combined investment value of 1.473 trillion baht, up 37% from the same period last year.

The figure reflects investor confidence in Thailand’s potential as an investment base for future industries.



Digital, electronics and electrical appliances lead investment

The top two sectors by investment value were industries aligned with global trends.

The digital industry ranked first, with 1.115 trillion baht from 90 projects. It was followed by electronics and electrical appliances, with 120.23 billion baht from 179 projects.

Other major investment sectors included: