Anutin opens BOI’s fourth China office in Chengdu to boost Thai-China-Asean investment links

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday presided over the official opening of the Board of Investment (BOI) office in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China.

He also delivered a keynote address at the Thailand-China Investment and Economic Forum 2026, attended by the governor of Sichuan province, senior public- and private-sector executives from both countries, and a large number of forum participants.

Anutin said that, on behalf of the Thai government, he wished to thank the Chinese government and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Sichuan Council (CCPIT Sichuan) for supporting the establishment of the BOI office.

He said the new office marked an important signal that Thailand is committed to deepening trade and investment ties with China at the local level.

The prime minister said Sichuan is strategically important because it has the sixth-largest provincial economy in China and a population of more than 80 million, giving it potential comparable to Thailand.

Thailand and China are now emphasising connectivity through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the Chengdu-Chongqing economic policy, which will turn the area into a key connection point between western China, South Asia and Asean, with Thailand serving as the region’s main gateway.