PWA to move Chiang Rai water production to Mae Lao basin amid Kok River contamination concerns

Thailand is moving ahead with a major water security strategy in Chiang Rai to address public concern over the quality of water used for consumption and daily use in the North.

State agencies are closely monitoring efforts to resolve environmental contamination in the Kok River, while the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) is preparing a major overhaul of the regional water supply system by shifting its main raw water source to the Mae Lao River basin, which has cleaner water and a stable year-round flow.

The plan aims to reduce long-term health risks and lay the foundations for a modern utility system that meets international standards and supports the future growth of Chiang Rai.

Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri said during an inspection visit to the Mae Lao weir in Dong Mada subdistrict, Mae Lao district, Chiang Rai, that the province is currently facing contamination in several key rivers, including the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong rivers.

The Kok River is of particular concern because it is a transboundary river flowing from Myanmar and serves as the main raw water source for the PWA’s Chiang Rai branch.

Recent tests found heavy metal contamination, especially arsenic, exceeding standard levels.