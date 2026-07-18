Japan preserves male-only succession in historic royal law reform

Japan’s parliament has approved a historic revision of the Imperial House Law that preserves male-only succession while introducing measures intended to prevent the country’s shrinking royal family from running out of members.

The legislation enacted on Friday retains the principle that only a man descended through the paternal line of the Imperial Family may ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

It also allows princesses to retain their royal status after marrying commoners and creates a route for men from distant collateral branches of the former Imperial Family to be adopted into the present household.

The reform represents one of the most significant changes to the legal framework governing Japan’s monarchy since the post-war Imperial House Law took effect in 1947.

However, it does not open the throne to women or to descendants whose connection to the Imperial Family comes through the maternal line.