Bhutanese royal family offers 1,000 butter lamps in tribute to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, together with His Majesty the Fourth King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, Her Majesty Queen Mother Tshering Pem Wangchuck and members of the Bhutanese royal family, led a prayer ceremony and offered 1,000 butter lamps at Tashichho Dzong on June 13, 2026.
The ceremony was dedicated to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, who passed away on June 11, 2026.
The prayers and butter-lamp offering took place at the Grand Kuenrey Hall inside Tashichho Dzong.
Senior Bhutanese government officials, members of the Thai community in Bhutan, and officials from the Office of the Honorary Consul of Thailand in Bhutan attended the ceremony to pay their respects and express their condolences.
In a statement, the Royal Court of Bhutan said Princess Bajrakitiyabha was deeply loved and respected by the Thai people for her outstanding contributions to justice, the protection of women’s and children’s rights, and her dedicated service as an officer of the Royal Thai Armed Forces.
The Royal Court also noted the warm and long-standing ties between Bhutan and Thailand, both at the royal and people-to-people levels.
The Bhutanese royal family and the people of Bhutan extended their deepest condolences to His Majesty the King, the Thai royal family and the Thai people over the loss.
The ceremony reflected the close bonds between the Thai and Bhutanese royal families, as well as the respect and sorrow felt by the Bhutanese people for Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s lifelong service and gracious conduct.