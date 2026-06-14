Bhutanese royal family offers 1,000 butter lamps in tribute to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Bhutan royal family leads tribute

His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, together with His Majesty the Fourth King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, Her Majesty Queen Mother Tshering Pem Wangchuck and members of the Bhutanese royal family, led a prayer ceremony and offered 1,000 butter lamps at Tashichho Dzong on June 13, 2026.

The ceremony was dedicated to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, who passed away on June 11, 2026.