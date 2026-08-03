Indonesian ferry fire leaves five dead and 41 missing off Madura

At least five people have died and 41 remain missing after an Indonesian ferry caught fire off Madura island in East Java, authorities said.

Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said the ferry was carrying 271 passengers and crew, of whom 225 had been rescued by Sunday afternoon. A search and rescue operation was still under way.

The vessel, identified by local reports as KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2, was travelling from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi when the fire broke out on Sunday morning. Madura island lies off the north-eastern coast of Java.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, or Basarnas, reported that the captain alerted authorities to the fire near Madura while the ferry was at sea. The Surabaya search and rescue office was notified at 8.24am local time, while information from the shipping company indicated that the fire began between 6am and 7am local time.