Bank Indonesia governor’s resignation revives autonomy concerns

The rupiah briefly weakened to 18,000 against the US dollar on Monday after Perry Warjiyo unexpectedly resigned as governor of Bank Indonesia, renewing investor concerns about the central bank’s independence.

The currency fell by as much as 0.36% following the announcement, while Indonesia’s main stock index, the JSE, moved between gains and losses in volatile trading.

The government urged market participants to remain calm during the leadership transition.

Senior Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti was placed temporarily in charge after President Prabowo Subianto accepted Warjiyo’s resignation.

State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi announced the change before financial markets opened in Jakarta.

Destry reported that Warjiyo had submitted his resignation on Saturday for personal reasons.

Prasetyo confirmed that the governor had sent a letter directly to the president but declined to disclose further details.

Warjiyo did not attend the press conference and could not be reached for comment.

The departure comes at a sensitive time for Bank Indonesia, which has faced pressure to support Prabowo’s economic-growth agenda.

The rupiah had already fallen to a historic low in June as investors questioned Indonesia’s fiscal management and the central bank’s independence.

Those concerns were heightened by legislation approved by parliament last month.

The law strengthens Bank Indonesia’s role in supporting growth and allows lawmakers to make binding recommendations to the central bank and independent financial regulators.