Phuket luxury hotels face weaker demand and rising supply

Phuket’s luxury and upscale hotel market weakened across every major performance measure in the first half of 2026, with revenue per available room falling 8.7% as guest numbers declined while room supply continued to expand.

The island recorded 6.04 million hotel guests during the six-month period, down 2.72% from a year earlier, according to the research and advisory division of Cushman & Wakefield Thailand.

Average occupancy fell to 80% from 84.1% in the first half of 2025. The average daily rate, or ADR, declined by 4% to 6,820 baht per night.

Revenue per available room, known as RevPAR, dropped to 5,456 baht from 5,975 baht a year earlier.