Run-cations on the Rise as Thai Holidaymakers Embrace Marathon Tourism

TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2026
|Nongluck Ajanapanya
Run-cations on the Rise as Thai Holidaymakers Embrace Marathon Tourism

Digital platform Agoda reveals a surge in Thai travelers building entire holidays around major marathon race weekends across Asia

  • Thai travelers are increasingly planning holidays, known as "run-cations," centered around major marathon events in Asia.
  • According to Agoda search data, interest from Thais has surged for international races, including a 73% increase for the Seoul Marathon and a 41% rise for the Mt. Fuji Marathon.
  • The trend is also strong domestically, with the Amazing Thailand Marathon in Bangkok seeing a 19% growth in searches from local travelers.
  • This shift reflects a growing desire to integrate personal fitness goals and wellness into holiday itineraries, with marathons becoming a primary travel motivation.

 

 

Digital platform Agoda reveals a surge in Thai travellers building entire holidays around major marathon race weekends across Asia.

 

The “run-cation” is fast becoming one of Asia’s most popular travel trends in 2026, with Thai holidaymakers increasingly building entire getaways around major marathon weekends both at home and abroad.

 

According to new accommodation search data from digital travel platform Agoda, a growing segment of runners are viewing marathon bibs as equal motivation for a trip as a beach or a theme park, integrating fitness goals directly into their holiday itineraries.

 

The findings are based on Agoda accommodation searches aligned with three major Asian road races in 2026: the JTBC Seoul Marathon, the Mt. Fuji International Marathon, and the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok.

 

Run-cations on the Rise as Thai Holidaymakers Embrace Marathon Tourism

 

The JTBC Seoul Marathon, scheduled for 1 November 2026, saw the sharpest rise in interest. Searches by Thai travellers for the flat, fast course—which winds past iconic sights such as Deoksugung Palace and Gwanghwamun Square before finishing at Jamsil Olympic Stadium—surged by 73% compared to the same period in 2025.
 

 

 

 

Run-cations on the Rise as Thai Holidaymakers Embrace Marathon Tourism

 


Interest in Japan’s Mt Fuji International Marathon (12–13 December) also rose significantly. Set against the autumn foliage surrounding Lake Kawaguchiko and Lake Saiko, the event recorded a 41% year-on-year increase in searches from Thailand, placing Thai travellers among the top three international markets showing interest in the race weekend.

 

Run-cations on the Rise as Thai Holidaymakers Embrace Marathon Tourism

 

Domestically, the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok (28–29 November) continues to build a strong regional following. Searches by Thai travellers grew by 19% year-on-year for the point-to-point course, which passes landmarks like Lumpini Park and Victory Monument before concluding near the Grand Palace. The event also drew substantial search traffic from the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, and Taiwan.

 

Run-cations on the Rise as Thai Holidaymakers Embrace Marathon Tourism

 

 

“Marathons used to be a solo pursuit but are now becoming the centrepiece of a trip for some travellers," said Akaporn Rodkong, country director for Thailand and Indochina at Agoda. “Thai travellers are among the most active across the region's top races, reflecting a broader appetite for travel built around personal goals and wellness, not just sightseeing.”
 

 

Run-cations on the Rise as Thai Holidaymakers Embrace Marathon Tourism

 


The trend aligns with wider national strategies to position Thailand as a global hub for high-value sports and health tourism.

 

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), emphasised that the authority is prioritising "value over volume" to elevate the kingdom’s status as a world-class destination under the concept of Healing is the New Luxury.

 

“TAT is focusing on delivering meaningful experiences to quality tourists by integrating culture, tourism, and sports,” Thapanee said. “This approach adds value to our tourism products and services, expands business and investment opportunities, and strengthens international partnerships—ensuring the balanced and sustainable growth of Thailand’s tourism industry.”

 

Run-cations on the Rise as Thai Holidaymakers Embrace Marathon Tourism
 

Nongluck Ajanapanya

Nongluck is a senior economic journalist covering the macroeconomics, real estate, and corporate investment strategies driving growth across Thailand and Southeast Asia.

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