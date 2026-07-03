Thailand rides the longevity fitness trend to grow sportainment tourism



Sportainment builds on Thailand’s tourism strength

Thailand’s strong tourism base gives sportainment room to grow. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the country welcomed 14.03 million foreign tourists in the first five months of 2026, from January to May, reflecting continued confidence among international travellers.

Although global tourism remains competitive and faces pressure from international economic conditions, Thailand has kept foreign arrivals above 14 million in the first five months of the year for three consecutive years. The country recorded 14.76 million arrivals in 2024, 14.36 million in 2025 and 14.03 million in 2026 over the same period.

Hotel demand also points to Thailand’s continuing pull among overseas travellers. SiteMinder’s mid-year Hotel Booking Trends report, which tracked hotel stays between June and September across 22 major travel markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas, found that 96.6% of forward hotel bookings in Thailand came from international guests, up from 95.8% during the same period a year earlier.

That placed Thailand behind only Singapore, at 97%, and ahead of Indonesia, at 94.1%. The three were the only Asian markets in the report where international travellers accounted for more than 90% of forward hotel bookings.





Longevity shifts fitness from image to healthspan

The rise of sportainment is also being supported by a broader wellness shift. Health remains a global megatrend, but the focus is moving beyond lifespan, or simply living longer, towards healthspan, or living longer with strength, mobility and quality of life.

In 2026, wellness trends are increasingly linked to data-led and science-based self-care. The idea of longevity is becoming less abstract as consumers pay more attention to metabolic health, nutrition quality, recovery, mental fitness and nervous system regulation through practices such as breathwork and stress-management routines.

Fitness is changing in the same direction. The old “No Pain, No Gain” approach is losing ground to training that is more sustainable and functional. Zone 2 training, strength work for injury prevention, mobility training, Pilates, yoga and recovery tools are gaining attention because they support long-term movement rather than short-term physical transformation.

This shift gives Thailand an opening. Sportainment can appeal not only to elite athletes, but also to travellers who want health-focused experiences, community, entertainment and a reason to plan trips around exercise.



Experience becomes the main attraction

Young Sons, the organiser behind sportainment events including Hello Kitty Summer Days Pilates & Run 2026, sees experience as the key factor in attracting both Thai and international participants.

Keerati Supadirekkul, chief executive officer of Young Sons, noted that health trends had moved strongly towards longevity, with more people taking care of themselves and seeking new experiences.

He explained that younger travellers were beginning to plan trips around fitness events rather than choosing a destination first. A race such as HYROX can become the reason to fly, with tourism activities added afterwards.

Young Sons is preparing to host Southeast Asia’s first Sanrio Characters Half Marathon at One Bangkok on September 27, 2026. Keerati described the project as a new running experience that combines sport, entertainment, lifestyle and global intellectual property.

He expects the event to attract more than 30,000 participants from Thailand and overseas, while also encouraging Sanrio fans to start exercising and take better care of their health.

Keerati also acknowledged that route design is a challenge for running events in Bangkok, where organisers cannot always offer routes with the same visual impact as world marathon majors. For that reason, he believes event design, activities and the overall experience must do more of the work in attracting runners and visitors.

“This is exactly our intention. We want this event to happen in Thailand and we want people from overseas to fly in for it, with a complete experience from start to finish,” he said.



Thailand’s appeal can turn races into travel plans

Korawich Pungbangkadee, chief commercial officer of Young Sons, described Thailand as a complete tourism destination, supported by food, affordability and a wide range of places to visit beyond Bangkok.

He compared the idea with travellers applying for the Tokyo Marathon and then building a trip around the race. In the same way, a character-led running event in Bangkok could give international fans a reason to fly to Thailand.

For Young Sons, sportainment is also a way to contribute to the wider economy. Korawich said the company wanted to play a small role in bringing foreign visitors to Thailand, creating memorable experiences and showing that the country can host distinctive events with regional appeal.

As HYROX, beach races and character-led runs gain traction, Thailand’s opportunity is to turn fitness culture into a tourism engine. The country may not need to compete only on scenery or race routes. Its stronger advantage may lie in combining sport, entertainment, hospitality, lifestyle and wellness into events that give travellers a reason to come, stay and return.