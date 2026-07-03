UN Backs New Regional Roadmap to Tackle Asia-Pacific Pollution

A new UN-backed regional agenda aims to align policies and funding as data reveals 88% of environmental development goals are on track to be missed

Governments across Asia and the Pacific have agreed a new regional agenda to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution through more coordinated action, reflecting growing recognition that the region's most pressing environmental challenges cannot be solved in isolation.

Convened by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) this week, delegates adopted the Ministerial Declaration on Environment and Development in Asia and the Pacific 2026, together with the Regional Programme of Action on Advancing Synergies for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific, 2026–2030.

The agreements come as Asia and the Pacific faces mounting environmental pressures. At the current pace, 88 per cent of measurable environment-related Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets are projected to be missed by 2030, whilst 90 per cent of people in the region are regularly exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution.

Furthermore, climate change, biodiversity loss and water insecurity are placing growing pressure on livelihoods, economies and ecosystems.