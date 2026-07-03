UN Backs New Regional Roadmap to Tackle Asia-Pacific Pollution

A new UN-backed regional agenda aims to align policies and funding as data reveals 88% of environmental development goals are on track to be missed
Governments across Asia and the Pacific have agreed a new regional agenda to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution through more coordinated action, reflecting growing recognition that the region's most pressing environmental challenges cannot be solved in isolation.
Convened by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) this week, delegates adopted the Ministerial Declaration on Environment and Development in Asia and the Pacific 2026, together with the Regional Programme of Action on Advancing Synergies for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific, 2026–2030.
The agreements come as Asia and the Pacific faces mounting environmental pressures. At the current pace, 88 per cent of measurable environment-related Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets are projected to be missed by 2030, whilst 90 per cent of people in the region are regularly exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution.
Furthermore, climate change, biodiversity loss and water insecurity are placing growing pressure on livelihoods, economies and ecosystems.
"Fragmented responses are inefficient and cannot keep pace with interconnected challenges," underscored Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP. "Advancing synergies is a practical necessity for achieving better development outcomes while making the best use of increasingly constrained financial, institutional and technical resources."
The Declaration and Regional Action Programme encourage countries to better align policies, financing and institutions. The objective is to ensure action taken in one sector generates wider benefits across others, thereby helping to accelerate the implementation of global and regional environmental commitments.
However, securing the necessary funding remains a significant hurdle for many developing nations in the region.
"Access to predictable, adequate and grant-based finance remains critical," shared Ali Shareef, Minister of Climate Change, Environment and Energy of the Maldives, who served as chair of the ninth session of the ESCAP Committee on Environment and Development. "Climate-vulnerable countries should not face additional financial burdens in responding to a crisis we did little to create."
Despite these challenges, the new agenda builds on growing domestic momentum across the region. Currently, 39 ESCAP member states have adopted carbon neutrality or net-zero targets, 46 countries have incorporated nature-based solutions into national climate or development policies, and 25 of the 27 coastal nations that submitted updated national climate plans now include ocean-based measures.
Earlier in the week, ESCAP launched the Asia-Pacific Synergies Report, developed in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies, with support from the Government of Japan.
Drawing on more than 140 case studies, the report highlights concrete ways countries can tackle the triple planetary crisis simultaneously, demonstrating how integrated governance, innovative financing and better data can deliver faster, more effective progress toward sustainable development.