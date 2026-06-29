Thailand ranks 43rd in 2026 SDG Index as Nordic nations dominate global sustainability

Fourth, the report proposes eight lessons to accelerate progress. These include ending wars and redirecting military budgets towards human resource development, preparing long-term investment plans, introducing new global taxes for public goods, and creating governance frameworks for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Fifth, the report calls for stronger implementation beyond 2030. A global expert survey supports maintaining the SDG framework through the middle of the century, but with sufficient financing mechanisms and greater use of scientific data in decision-making.





Nordic countries still lead the world

The SDR 2026 rankings show that European countries, especially the Nordics, continue to lead the global sustainability index.

The top 10 countries in the 2026 ranking, based on scores out of 100, are:

Finland: 87.4 points Sweden: 86.3 points Denmark: 85.7 points Norway: 84.1 points Germany: 84.0 points Austria: 83.9 points France: 83.4 points United Kingdom: 82.5 points Iceland: 82.3 points Czechia: 82.2 points

However, the report stresses that even the highest-ranking countries continue to face major challenges in goals related to responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water and life on land.

These challenges are linked partly to unsustainable consumption patterns and negative spillover effects exported to other countries.



Thailand’s profile: an ASEAN leader with clear bottlenecks

Thailand ranks 43rd out of 169 countries in the SDR 2026, with an overall score of 75.4 points.

The score is higher than the average for East Asia and South Asia. Looking back to 2015, Thailand has improved by 7.0 points and has already completed three Voluntary National Reviews.

Thailand’s Statistical Performance Index, or SPI, based on World Bank data, stood at 85.0 points in 2024, up from 77.7 in 2016. The country is also assessed as maintaining its ability to achieve targets at a steady level.

Thailand’s score is above the East Asia and South Asia regional average of 68.5 points and Eastern Europe and Central Asia’s average of 76.7 points. It is also relatively close to the OECD average of 89.2 points.

The report finds that Thailand performs well in basic welfare areas, including poverty eradication, access to water, electricity and education. However, the country faces development bottlenecks in environmental areas such as PM2.5 pollution and climate action, as well as governance, transparency and freedom, all of which are important for long-term sustainability.

Strengths and achievements

Thailand has already achieved SDG 1 on ending poverty. The share of the population living below the poverty line is only 0.4%, based on the threshold of US$3 per day.

Thailand also performs strongly on SDG 4, quality education. Primary school enrolment is nearly universal at 99.2%, while the youth literacy rate is 98.2%.

Significant challenges

On SDG 3, good health and well-being, Thailand has a strong universal health coverage system, with a score of 82. However, road traffic deaths remain high at 25.4 per 100,000 people, while premature deaths from non-communicable diseases continue to place a heavy burden on the country.

On SDG 10, reduced inequalities, Thailand’s Gini index stands at 33.5, showing that income distribution remains a challenge.

On SDG 11, sustainable cities and communities, the main problem is PM2.5 air pollution. Average annual PM2.5 concentration is 27.7 microgrammes per cubic metre and is worsening.

On SDG 9, industry, innovation and infrastructure, 100% of the population has access to electricity and basic drinking water. However, quality and sustainable management still need improvement.

Critical areas requiring urgent action

Thailand faces a “red” status in three main goals that could affect long-term confidence.

The first is SDG 13, climate action. Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels remain high, while Thailand still lacks sufficiently strong policies to move towards a low-carbon economy.

The second is SDG 15, life on land. Species survival is on a downward trend, reflecting biodiversity loss.

The third is SDG 16, peace, justice and strong institutions, which is Thailand’s weakest area. Several indicators are particularly concerning.

Thailand’s Corruption Perceptions Index score is only 33.0 out of 100 and is worsening.

The country’s press freedom score has fallen to 54.0.

The efficiency and timeliness of administrative justice remain low, with a score of 0.43.

The SDR 2026 notes that countries at the bottom of the SDG Index are usually those severely affected by conflict, security problems, political unrest and major constraints on public budgets.

The 10 lowest-ranking countries

The 10 countries at the bottom of the 2026 SDG Index, out of 169 ranked countries, are:

160. Niger: 49.6 points

161. Afghanistan: 48.8 points

162. Eritrea: 48.7 points

163. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 48.3 points

164. Yemen: 47.8 points

165. Sudan: 47.7 points

166. Somalia: 46.2 points

167. Chad: 43.9 points

168. Central African Republic: 43.3 points

169. South Sudan: 39.9 points

Most of these countries face critical challenges across several SDGs and have seen progress stall since 2015.

The report says the intensity of conflict directly affects the accuracy and production of SDG statistics. Countries such as South Sudan, Somalia and Sudan are in areas with high data uncertainty because of war.

The goals furthest from achievement in these countries are especially SDG 2, zero hunger, and SDG 16, peace, justice and strong institutions. These include severe problems related to press freedom and corruption.

Methodology, measurement and analysis

The SDR 2026 uses both official data sources and alternative data sources to rank countries.

Around two-thirds of the data comes from international organisations with standardised verification and adjustment systems that allow cross-country comparison. These include the United Nations and its agencies, such as the FAO, WHO, UNICEF, ILO and UNESCO, as well as the World Bank, OECD, IEA, IRENA and IMF.

Around one-third of the data comes from alternative sources used to fill gaps in indicators. These include the Gallup World Poll, civil society organisations and research networks such as Oxfam, the Tax Justice Network, the World Justice Project and Reporters Without Borders.

The report also uses peer-reviewed academic journals, geographic information systems, and specialised research institutions such as SIPRI and the Global Carbon Project.

The SDR 2026 does not use data directly from each country’s national statistical office. This is intended to ensure that international comparisons are made under the same standards, using data verified by international organisations. However, this process may mean that some data lags behind the most recent national databases.

For the 2026 ranking, data was collected and processed between March and April 2026.

The 2026 Sustainable Development Report uses 123 indicators. Of these, 101 apply to all countries, while 22 additional indicators apply to OECD member countries.

Each indicator must meet five criteria. It must be globally relevant, statistically reliable, up to date, cover at least 80% of UN member states with populations of more than 1 million, and be capable of measuring the distance from SDG targets.

To compare indicators with different units, all data is converted into a score between 0 and 100. A score of 100 means that the SDG target has been achieved according to the relevant benchmark, or that the country is among the best performers. A score of 0 reflects the lowest performance according to the distribution of data.

The report gives equal weight to all 17 SDGs. No single goal is given greater importance. The average score of indicators under each goal is calculated first, before the scores of all 17 goals are averaged to produce each country’s SDG Index Score.

To be included in the ranking, a country must have data covering at least 80% of all indicators. For countries that were ranked in the previous year, the threshold is 75%.

As a result, the 2026 report ranks 169 countries out of the 193 United Nations member states.

The report also assesses the International Spillover Index, which measures each country’s cross-border impact through 14 indicators.

These indicators cover three areas: environmental and social impacts embedded in trade, economic and financial impacts, and security-related impacts.

The index is designed to show how development in one country can affect sustainability in other countries.

The report notes that a ranking difference of only two or three places may not be statistically significant. However, a difference of more than 10 places is considered a clear difference in performance.

Bangkokbiznews , sdgtransformationcenter.org