Thai private sector pledges commitment to UN SDGs

Thailand's business community has made a commitment to achieving the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, as announced by Suphachai Chearavanont, chief executive of Charoen Pokphand Group and president of the UN Global Compact Network Thailand.

Speaking at the sixth UN Global Compact Forum, themed “Forward Faster to 2030 for Inclusive Business”, Suphachai emphasised the nation's sustainability ambitions. "Thai society can be sustainable," he said. "We must raise our societal standards and work together to pursue sustainability more effectively."

More than 140 network members have advanced to a critical third phase of SDG implementation, focusing on embedding practical green actions throughout supply chains to ensure no stakeholder is left behind. The forum addressed crucial topics including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, climate change, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

Key sustainability commitments reveal significant progress:

98% of members reported initiatives to be implemented by December 31

More than half of members' income derives from high-GDP countries

20% clean energy adoption

100 sustainability projects under investment

Up to 40% revenue from environmentally friendly goods and services

Thailand has positioned itself impressively in sustainable development, ranking first in the ASEAN region and 45th globally. However, a UN report has raised concerns, with 48% of projects experiencing delays and 37% stagnating or regressing.