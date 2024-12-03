Thai private sector pledges commitment to UN SDGs

Thailand's business community has made a commitment to achieving the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, as announced by Suphachai Chearavanont, chief executive of Charoen Pokphand Group and president of the UN Global Compact Network Thailand.
Speaking at the sixth UN Global Compact Forum, themed “Forward Faster to 2030 for Inclusive Business”, Suphachai emphasised the nation's sustainability ambitions. "Thai society can be sustainable," he said. "We must raise our societal standards and work together to pursue sustainability more effectively."
More than 140 network members have advanced to a critical third phase of SDG implementation, focusing on embedding practical green actions throughout supply chains to ensure no stakeholder is left behind. The forum addressed crucial topics including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, climate change, biodiversity, and sustainable development.
Key sustainability commitments reveal significant progress:
Thailand has positioned itself impressively in sustainable development, ranking first in the ASEAN region and 45th globally. However, a UN report has raised concerns, with 48% of projects experiencing delays and 37% stagnating or regressing.
The potential economic impact of climate change is stark. A single-degree increase in global temperature could cause 12% of global economic damage. Anticipated US measures in 2026 are expected to affect Thai exports of steel and aluminium.
Suphachai pointed out that Thailand’s digital economy presents both challenges and opportunities, currently valued at 2.5 trillion baht and representing 17% of gross domestic product. The data-centre sector is projected to grow by more than 30% in the next four years, with transition to clean energy crucial to maintaining competitiveness.
Specific Sustainable Development Goals being prioritised include:
Meanwhile, he underscored that education is a crucial focus area. The strategy seeks to minimise educational disparities, establish learning centres, and enhance digital skills. This initiative aims to prepare the workforce for the modern economy while improving access to digital technology and financing.
Michaela Friberg-Storey, United Nations resident coordinator in Thailand, underscored the importance of inclusive development.
"The private sector contributes 90% of Thailand's GDP and encompasses 99.6% of businesses," she noted. "We must ensure our transition to a sustainable future leaves no one behind, particularly marginalised communities, women, and people with disabilities."
Suphachai emphasised that sustainable business practices are increasingly vital, with more than 4,000 items certified for sustainable operations. Companies are prioritising the development of business infrastructure and advocating for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to embrace socially and environmentally responsible practices.
He and Friberg-Storey advocated for a collaborative approach, highlighting the necessity of joint efforts from businesses, government, and civil society to foster a more equitable and sustainable world.