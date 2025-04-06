Songkran 2025 expected to generate over 130 billion baht, says govt

Citing a survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, deputy government spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak said on Sunday that this year’s projection surpasses the 128.83 billion baht recorded during last year’s festival and is significantly higher than the 69 billion baht generated in 2020.
"Thais are spending more during Songkran, reflecting confidence in the economy and tourism, both of which are continuously recovering," Anukool said.
Only 5% of respondents plan to reduce their spending, the smallest proportion in over nine years. Meanwhile, 72.1% intend to travel during Songkran, the highest rate since 2019, showing strong public confidence in the overall situation of the country.
Despite the recent earthquake, 74.5% of consumers reported no change in their spending habits, with only 11.1% cutting back and 14.4% increasing their spending. Regarding travel plans for Songkran, 71.7% stated that they had made no changes, while 17.1% planned to spend more.
Most people still plan to engage in their usual Songkran activities but with increased caution, avoiding activities in tall buildings or structures that might be unstable, deputy government spokesperson said.
Anukool went on to say that business operators indicate that the situation after the earthquake is normal, with no change in sales, hotel bookings, or air travel. It is expected that sales and service usage will increase during the Songkran festival due to the revived tourism atmosphere.
He confirmed that the government has instructed relevant agencies to inspect the safety of hotels, tourist attractions, and building structures in risk areas, with strict safety measures being implemented.
“The government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of both Thai citizens and foreign visitors," he said.
Anukool added that security agencies have collaborated with the tourism sector to ensure safety, provide assistance, and communicate key information to boost public confidence during this year’s Songkran festival.