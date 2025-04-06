Songkran 2025 expected to generate over 130 billion baht, says govt

Only 5% of respondents plan to reduce their spending, the smallest proportion in over nine years. Meanwhile, 72.1% intend to travel during Songkran, the highest rate since 2019, showing strong public confidence in the overall situation of the country.

Despite the recent earthquake, 74.5% of consumers reported no change in their spending habits, with only 11.1% cutting back and 14.4% increasing their spending. Regarding travel plans for Songkran, 71.7% stated that they had made no changes, while 17.1% planned to spend more.

Most people still plan to engage in their usual Songkran activities but with increased caution, avoiding activities in tall buildings or structures that might be unstable, deputy government spokesperson said.