Their Majesties open fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge linking Bueng Kan and Bolikhamxay



Their Majesties then viewed an exhibition on the bridge’s background and objectives, before proceeding to the commemorative opening plaque and the ownership sign, alongside President Thongloun and Mrs Naly. A group photograph was taken with senior officials from both countries, after which Their Majesties again exchanged greetings with President Thongloun and Mrs Naly.

Their Majesties then returned by Royal vehicle to the temporary helipad on the Thai side. Large crowds from Bueng Kan and nearby provinces gathered to welcome Their Majesties.



At the helipad, Their Majesties granted an audience to the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister, who presented a commemorative book marking the Fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge opening. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and the Director-General of the Department of Highways then presented commemorative postage stamps.

Their Majesties later granted an audience to Suraphon Charoenphum, Governor of Bueng Kan, who presented a locally made, naturally dyed handwoven silk gift titled “Siribungkan Ratchaphasatra”. Jirapa Charoenphum, President of the Bueng Kan Red Cross chapter, presented a naturally dyed handwoven silk gift for the Queen titled “Kwan Ming Song Fang Khong”.

Their Majesties then boarded the Royal helicopter back to Wing 23, Udon Thani, and returned to Bangkok by Royal aircraft.

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen are firmly committed to continuing, safeguarding and building upon the royal aspirations of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, with steadfast determination to further improve the quality of life of the people. At the same time, Their Majesties uphold Thailand’s warm and enduring relations with nations around the world, including the Lao People’s Democratic Republic—a close neighbouring country bound to Thailand through friendship, mutual understanding and a shared cultural heritage. In 2025, the two countries jointly marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Guided by far-sighted royal vision, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great placed great importance on developing connective infrastructure between Thailand and the Lao PDR, particularly the Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge projects. These bridges are not only vital transport routes, but also enduring symbols of friendship and close cooperation between the two nations. In this regard, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother previously travelled to co-preside over the opening ceremony with Mr. Nouhak Phoumsavanh, then President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.