Their Majesties open fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge linking Bueng Kan and Bolikhamxay

On Thursday, December 25, 2025, at 4.05pm, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen travelled by Royal aircraft to the military airport at Wing 23, Udon Thani, before proceeding as co-presiding figures—together with Mr Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao PDR, and Mrs Naly Sisoulith—at the opening ceremony of the Fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan–Bolikhamxay) in Mueang district, Bueng Kan province.
Upon arrival at the military airport at Wing 23, Udon Thani, Rachan Sunhua, Governor of Udon Thani, senior officials and members of the public received Their Majesties. Their Majesties then boarded a Royal helicopter to a temporary helipad at the border checkpoint for the Fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan–Bolikhamxay).
At 4.53pm, Their Majesties arrived at the temporary helipad near the bridge. Nakhon Siripariyanan, Deputy Governor of Bueng Kan, and officials received Their Majesties.
Their Majesties then entered the reception room, where Their Majesties signed a commemorative stone plaque, before travelling by Royal vehicle to the ceremonial pavilion located at the centre of the bridge.
At the pavilion, Their Majesties were joined by President Thongloun and Mrs Naly, who walked from the Lao side. Thai officials in attendance included Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Chayatan Phromsorn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, and Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Director-General of the Department of Highways, along with senior officials and members of the public.
Their Majesties held a brief audience with President Thongloun and Mrs Naly. Their Majesties then granted an audience to Mr. Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR, who reported on the occasion. Prime Minister Anutin later presented the objective of the bridge project and invited Their Majesties to formally open the bridge, together with President Thongloun and Mrs Naly.
Their Majesties proceeded to the ceremony platform, where the King pressed an electric button to unveil the bridge sign, simultaneously with President Thongloun. At that moment, monks from both countries chanted blessings together.
Their Majesties then viewed an exhibition on the bridge’s background and objectives, before proceeding to the commemorative opening plaque and the ownership sign, alongside President Thongloun and Mrs Naly. A group photograph was taken with senior officials from both countries, after which Their Majesties again exchanged greetings with President Thongloun and Mrs Naly.
Their Majesties then returned by Royal vehicle to the temporary helipad on the Thai side. Large crowds from Bueng Kan and nearby provinces gathered to welcome Their Majesties.
At the helipad, Their Majesties granted an audience to the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister, who presented a commemorative book marking the Fifth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge opening. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and the Director-General of the Department of Highways then presented commemorative postage stamps.
Their Majesties later granted an audience to Suraphon Charoenphum, Governor of Bueng Kan, who presented a locally made, naturally dyed handwoven silk gift titled “Siribungkan Ratchaphasatra”. Jirapa Charoenphum, President of the Bueng Kan Red Cross chapter, presented a naturally dyed handwoven silk gift for the Queen titled “Kwan Ming Song Fang Khong”.
Their Majesties then boarded the Royal helicopter back to Wing 23, Udon Thani, and returned to Bangkok by Royal aircraft.
His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen are firmly committed to continuing, safeguarding and building upon the royal aspirations of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, with steadfast determination to further improve the quality of life of the people. At the same time, Their Majesties uphold Thailand’s warm and enduring relations with nations around the world, including the Lao People’s Democratic Republic—a close neighbouring country bound to Thailand through friendship, mutual understanding and a shared cultural heritage. In 2025, the two countries jointly marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Guided by far-sighted royal vision, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great placed great importance on developing connective infrastructure between Thailand and the Lao PDR, particularly the Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge projects. These bridges are not only vital transport routes, but also enduring symbols of friendship and close cooperation between the two nations. In this regard, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother previously travelled to co-preside over the opening ceremony with Mr. Nouhak Phoumsavanh, then President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.