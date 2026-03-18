Anutin calls oil sector talks over vanishing fuel shortages at petrol stations

When asked about suggestions that refineries were selling previously purchased oil at current prices and making large profits, Phiphat said he could not explain or answer on behalf of refineries or operators.

He said it first had to be understood that crude oil was not bought today and received today; orders had to be placed at least three months in advance.

Therefore, the oil being refined today was certainly crude bought before the conflict began.

The question then is: if that oil was bought cheaply, why is it being sold at high prices? But if today the price is 100 dollars, and in three months the crude arrives at the depot, and then another three months later the war ends, and crude prices fall to 60 dollars, a refinery that took delivery at 100 dollars would not be able to keep selling it at 100 dollars at that point.

We are talking about fair dealing.

There are rules of commerce and rules of trading; it cannot be one-sided.

“When they bought crude cheaply, they made profits today. But later, when the war ends, they may incur losses. Let me say this to the media: we all know how to add, subtract, multiply and divide. So fairness must also be given to refineries and operators. It is well known that I have service stations, I have brands, and I trade in oil, but I do not buy crude and refine it myself because I do not own a refinery. I buy today and sell at today’s price, so my risk is lower. It is not the same for refineries: they buy today but only receive crude for refining three months later, and no one knows what the price will be then. So I, as a trader, and the refineries are in different positions. Refineries face a greater risk than I do. Mine is a day-to-day buy-and-sell business. So whatever the case, I cannot answer on behalf of refineries in every respect. But those are the facts.”

When asked whether the private sector’s proposal to subsidise oil prices directly for jobbers could be implemented, Phiphat said it could not be done because the law did not allow it, and the problem would have to be addressed through other means.