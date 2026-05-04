Their Majesties attend Coronation Day ceremony at Grand Palace

His Majesty poured ceremonial water in dedication of merit. The monks then offered prayers of rejoicing, the royal blessing and took leave.





Afterwards, His Majesty proceeded to light incense sticks and candles at a small gold offering set in homage to the guardian deities of the Royal Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella and the Royal Regalia. His Majesty then paid respect.





Court Brahmins performed the candle-circling rite of consecration around the Royal Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella and the Royal Regalia three times. The Brahmins then anointed the Royal Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella, after which the royal astrologer tied a pink ceremonial cloth.

His Majesty then proceeded to sprinkle lustral water on the Royal Regalia and the Golden Garuda royal seal of the reign at the throne beneath the Royal Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella.

His Majesty returned to pay respect to the Phra Buddha Patimachaivat images of Kings Rama I to Rama VII and King Rama IX before the Butsabok Mala throne.

Their Majesties then received the respects of those in attendance before departing Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall, boarding the royal car and returning.