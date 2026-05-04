Their Majesties attend Coronation Day ceremony at Grand Palace

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana proceeded to attend the 2026 Coronation Day Royal Ceremony at Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace on Monday (May 4).
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya were present at Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall to receive Their Majesties.
The ceremony began at 10.03am. Chaokhun Phra Sineenatha Bilasakalyani was also in attendance.
Upon arrival, His Majesty the King lit incense sticks and candles at a two-tiered golden worship set in homage to the Phra Buddha Patimachaivat images of Kings Rama I to Rama VII and King Rama IX, placed before the Butsabok Mala throne.
His Majesty then paid respect and observed the Buddhist precepts. After a senior monk administered the precepts, monks chanted blessings.
Following the chanting, His Majesty proceeded to offer a meal to the presiding monk. The remaining meals were offered to the other monks by members of the Royal Family, Privy Councillors and senior officials, as graciously assigned by His Majesty, until all 20 monks had been served.
His Majesty then presented offerings of the four requisites and other ceremonial items to 20 senior monks, including Somdet Phra Ratchakhana, Phra Ratchakhana, deputy ecclesiastical chiefs and Phra Ratchakhana monks.
His Majesty poured ceremonial water in dedication of merit. The monks then offered prayers of rejoicing, the royal blessing and took leave.
Afterwards, His Majesty proceeded to light incense sticks and candles at a small gold offering set in homage to the guardian deities of the Royal Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella and the Royal Regalia. His Majesty then paid respect.
Court Brahmins performed the candle-circling rite of consecration around the Royal Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella and the Royal Regalia three times. The Brahmins then anointed the Royal Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella, after which the royal astrologer tied a pink ceremonial cloth.
His Majesty then proceeded to sprinkle lustral water on the Royal Regalia and the Golden Garuda royal seal of the reign at the throne beneath the Royal Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella.
His Majesty returned to pay respect to the Phra Buddha Patimachaivat images of Kings Rama I to Rama VII and King Rama IX before the Butsabok Mala throne.
Their Majesties then received the respects of those in attendance before departing Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall, boarding the royal car and returning.