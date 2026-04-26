Their Majesties open Rama VI centenary at historic Lumphini Park

On this occasion, Their Majesties viewed highlight activities at the event, including:

Contemporary dance performance: An exquisite presentation inspired by King Vajiravudh’s royal literary work “Madanabhada”, or “The Romance of a Rose”.

Multimedia Mapping: The show “Wanasathan: The Royal Aspiration of King Rama VI” used light-and-sound technology projected onto the clock tower, built in an ancient Chinese architectural style, to tell the story of Lumphini Park’s founding from the royal initiative in 1919.

Lumphini Park: Bangkok’s first green lung and the legacy of a UNESCO-recognised King

Lumphini Park is not merely a green space, but a royal legacy through which King Vajiravudh laid part of the foundation for modern Thailand.

King Vajiravudh was later recognised by UNESCO as a World Eminent Personality.

The event is therefore being held in remembrance of his royal benevolence in creating a public space for the happiness and benefit of the people.