Their Majesties open Rama VI centenary at historic Lumphini Park

Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over the opening ceremony of a commemorative event honouring King Vajiravudh, or Rama VI, on April 25, 2026.
The event marked the auspicious centenary commemorating King Vajiravudh’s passing and the 100th anniversary of the founding of Lumphini Park in Pathum Wan district.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, senior executives of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and large numbers of people were present to welcome Their Majesties.
Their Majesties viewed “Wanasathan”, a historic light-and-sound spectacle
On this occasion, Their Majesties viewed highlight activities at the event, including:
Contemporary dance performance: An exquisite presentation inspired by King Vajiravudh’s royal literary work “Madanabhada”, or “The Romance of a Rose”.
Multimedia Mapping: The show “Wanasathan: The Royal Aspiration of King Rama VI” used light-and-sound technology projected onto the clock tower, built in an ancient Chinese architectural style, to tell the story of Lumphini Park’s founding from the royal initiative in 1919.
Lumphini Park: Bangkok’s first green lung and the legacy of a UNESCO-recognised King
Lumphini Park is not merely a green space, but a royal legacy through which King Vajiravudh laid part of the foundation for modern Thailand.
King Vajiravudh was later recognised by UNESCO as a World Eminent Personality.
The event is therefore being held in remembrance of his royal benevolence in creating a public space for the happiness and benefit of the people.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration invites the public to visit “100 Years of Continuing the Royal Aspiration” from April 25 to 30, 2026.
The event features a range of activities for people of all ages, including:
Royal tribute light garden: A historical exhibition on Lumphini Park, from its past to the next century.
Creative activities: Music in the park, ballroom dancing, tai chi, yoga and Khon learning workshops.
Taste of Bangkok: Food stalls offering signature dishes from Bangkok’s 50 districts.
The event is not only a space for celebration, but also a space for learning and passing memories from the past to today’s generation, so that Lumphini Park may continue to serve as the people’s “green lung” and “space of happiness”.