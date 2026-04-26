Thailand outlines 20 transport projects under THB1.38tn plan

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Prime Minister had laid down policy directions for preparing the budget under an expenditure framework of THB3.788 trillion.

He said the guidelines required spending to be “targeted and precise” and to support the “10 Plus” policy, aimed at steering the country through the crisis while laying the foundations for sustainable development and accelerating Thailand’s move out of the middle-income trap.

The approach will be implemented through five key policy areas: the economy, foreign affairs and security, society, disasters and the environment, and public administration and legal reform.

The Prime Minister also stressed that government agencies must use the budget based on value for money and zero-based budgeting, taking into account necessity, urgency and appropriateness under the current situation.

Unnecessary expenditure must be cut, while requests for additional budget allocations must not exceed 20% of the previous year’s allocation and must be for investment expenditure only.

The government is also seeking to promote clean energy, including the use of electric vehicles and the installation of solar rooftops at various agencies, as part of efforts to cope with the long-term energy crisis and strengthen all-around security readiness.