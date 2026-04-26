Thailand outlines 20 transport projects under THB1.38tn plan

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Prime Minister had laid down policy directions for preparing the budget under an expenditure framework of THB3.788 trillion.
He said the guidelines required spending to be “targeted and precise” and to support the “10 Plus” policy, aimed at steering the country through the crisis while laying the foundations for sustainable development and accelerating Thailand’s move out of the middle-income trap.
The approach will be implemented through five key policy areas: the economy, foreign affairs and security, society, disasters and the environment, and public administration and legal reform.
The Prime Minister also stressed that government agencies must use the budget based on value for money and zero-based budgeting, taking into account necessity, urgency and appropriateness under the current situation.
Unnecessary expenditure must be cut, while requests for additional budget allocations must not exceed 20% of the previous year’s allocation and must be for investment expenditure only.
The government is also seeking to promote clean energy, including the use of electric vehicles and the installation of solar rooftops at various agencies, as part of efforts to cope with the long-term energy crisis and strengthen all-around security readiness.
For the Ministry of Transport, the Prime Minister instructed the ministry to focus on maintaining and repairing existing road networks so they remain efficient and ready for continuous use, rather than prioritising new construction projects.
The approach is intended to ensure value for money in resource use, reduce state expenditure and sustainably improve transport safety.
“The Ministry of Transport and its affiliated agencies are ready to apply the Prime Minister’s policies and operational guidelines in planning and preparing the budget so that concrete results can be achieved,” Phiphat said.
“The ministry has also instructed all agencies under its supervision to prepare budget requests in line with government policy, with priority given to the development of efficient transport infrastructure, while placing the highest importance on the interests of the public and the country. This will help support the government’s policy drive and enable it to achieve its goals,” he added.
Meanwhile, key investment projects under the Transport Ministry’s plan will be gradually submitted to the Cabinet or relevant committees for approval. Most will be implemented under public-private partnership arrangements to reduce state investment. There are 20 projects in total, worth more than THB1.38 trillion.