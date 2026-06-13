The history behind the royal vehicle carrying Princess’s remains

A historic royal vehicle is taking on a significant role in the procession carrying the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace on Saturday afternoon.
The procession is scheduled to depart Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at 3.30pm and proceed to the Grand Palace, where the royal remains will be enshrined for royal funeral rites.
The royal vehicle assigned to the procession is a Volkswagen Caravelle T4, registration number 1D-0929. The vehicle is widely remembered as an important royal vehicle and was known among royal attendants by the nickname “James Bond”.
The vehicle was used by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, King Rama IX, during royal duties over many years. Its simple appearance and practical design have long been seen as reflecting His Majesty’s modest royal conduct and commitment to working for the people.
The Volkswagen Caravelle T4, registration number 1D-0929, is a long-wheelbase van. Its sound system, interior fittings and opaque seats remained largely in their original factory condition, without luxurious additional decoration.
Inside the vehicle, only a small wooden table was installed for placing maps and working documents during royal duties. Communication equipment was also used so His Majesty could follow the well-being and difficulties of the people.
The vehicle was maintained for decades by dedicated technicians to keep it in working condition, in line with the philosophy of sufficiency and careful use.
Because of its strong historical and emotional significance, the royal vehicle has been used in several major royal ceremonies of the Chakri Dynasty.
In 2016, it was used in the procession carrying the royal remains of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great from Siriraj Hospital to the Grand Palace.
In 2025, it was also used in the procession carrying the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother from Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, to the Grand Palace.
On Saturday, the same royal vehicle was again entrusted with an important role in the royal procession carrying the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha to the Grand Palace.