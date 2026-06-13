Live broadcast set for Princess’s royal procession

SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2026
Live broadcast set for Princess’s royal procession

Thailand will broadcast the royal procession for Princess Bajrakitiyabha from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace from 4.15pm

Thailand will broadcast the royal procession for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati on Saturday, June 13, as the royal remains are transferred from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace.

Television Pool of Thailand and related agencies have prepared a live broadcast of the ceremony so members of the public in Thailand and overseas can follow the procession and pay their respects.

The procession is scheduled to leave Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at 3.30pm, carrying the royal remains to be enshrined at Piman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace. The live broadcast will begin from 4.15pm and continue until the ceremony is completed.

The broadcast follows His Majesty the King’s royal command for the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange the royal funeral rites for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha with the highest royal honours in accordance with ancient royal tradition.

To ensure the broadcast proceeds smoothly and with dignity, Television Pool of Thailand has assigned coverage responsibilities to 13 key points along the procession route.

The broadcast points are as follows:

  • Points 1-3: Chulalongkorn Hospital, Sam Yan Intersection-Henri Dunant Road and Pathum Wan Intersection, covered by Channel 3.
  • Points 4-6: In front of Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and Pathum Wan Intersection, covered by Thai PBS.
  • Points 7-8: Ratchadamnoen Road intersections and the area in front of the children’s centre, covered by 7HD.
  • Points 9 and 11: Wat Maha Phruettharam and the area in front of the Grand Palace, covered by NBT.
  • Point 10: In front of Ban Chao Phraya, covered by Channel 9 MCOT HD.
  • Points 12-13: Na Phra Lan Intersection at Wiset Chai Si Gate and the area inside Chakraphat Phiman Throne Hall/Piman Rattaya Throne Hall, covered by Thai TV5.

Six drones will also be used to record aerial footage, comprising four operated by Thai TV5 and two by Thai PBS. Channel 9 MCOT HD will serve as the broadcast centre, while National Telecom Plc will support signal transmission.

According to the Bureau of the Royal Household’s announced route, the procession will leave Chulalongkorn Hospital at 3.30pm and proceed as follows:

  • Depart Chulalongkorn Hospital and turn left onto Henri Dunant Road.
  • Turn right onto Rama IV Road towards Sam Yan Intersection, then turn right onto Phaya Thai Road.
  • Continue towards Phaya Thai Intersection, then turn left onto Si Ayutthaya Road.
  • Pass through the King Rama IX Memorial Park and Wat Benchamabophit Dusitwanaram.
  • Turn left onto Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue, continuing to Ratchadamnoen Klang and Ratchadamnoen Nai avenues.
  • Turn right onto Na Phra Lan Road and enter the Grand Palace through Wiset Chai Si Gate, heading to Piman Rattaya Throne Hall.

Members of the public can watch the live broadcast through the following channels:

  • All television channels
  • Facebook Live via the pages “Phra Lan”, “Public Relations Department”, “NBT - เอ็นบีที”, “NBT CONNEXT” and “NBT WORLD”
  • Radio Thailand on FM 92.5 MHz and AM, as well as affiliated radio stations nationwide

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has asked members of the public to avoid the procession route to help ensure the royal procession proceeds smoothly and with the highest honour.

 

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