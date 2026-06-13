Grand Palace outlines access for Princess’s royal rites from June 13-19

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced arrangements for public access to the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram, or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, between June 13 and 19, 2026.

The notice was issued as royal merit-making rites are being held for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati at Piman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace.

The arrangements are as follows:

Members of the public may offer bathing water before the royal portrait at Sahathai Samakhom Hall inside the Grand Palace on Saturday, June 13, from 8.30am to noon .

. Members of the public may pay respects before the royal portrait and sign a book of condolence at Sahathai Samakhom Hall from June 14 to 16, between 8.30am and 4pm .

. Visits to pay respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace will be suspended.

Visits to the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be suspended from June 13 to 19.

The Bureau of the Royal Household asked members of the public to dress respectfully in mourning attire.