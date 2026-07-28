Thailand announce 2026 SEA V Cup match schedule for Hanoi and Chiang Mai

The women’s SEA V Cup 2026 will feature four ASEAN nations: Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The first leg will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from Friday (July 31, 2026) to Sunday (August 2, 2026), while the second will take place at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from Friday (August 7, 2026) to Sunday (August 9, 2026).

The matches will be broadcast live on one31.