Thailand unveil 2026 volleyball kit ahead of VNL campaign in June

Four colours, each with its own meaning

The Thailand national volleyball team’s 2026 kit has been released in four colourways, each carrying a different identity.

Red Horizon represents energy and intensity, with infrared-red lines cutting across the shirt and hidden on-tone floral details.



represents energy and intensity, with infrared-red lines cutting across the shirt and hidden on-tone floral details. Blue Horizon reflects stability and confidence in the future, highlighted by light-blue graphic lines that suggest forward movement.



reflects stability and confidence in the future, highlighted by light-blue graphic lines that suggest forward movement. White Horizon symbolises a fresh start and clarity, using simple black linework for a clean, modern look.



symbolises a fresh start and clarity, using simple black linework for a clean, modern look. Black Horizon conveys composure, strength and power, with gold lines across the shirt creating a sharper and more determined appearance.

The athlete-grade competition shirt is priced at 850 baht, with sizes S to 3XL available for the women’s team version and S to 4XL for the men’s team version. A special 5XL size for the men’s team version is priced at 950 baht.

Other products in the collection include fan shirts priced at 850 baht, All Black tracksuits priced from 1,790 to 1,840 baht, polo shirts in four colours priced from 695 to 830 baht, as well as backpacks and handle bags.

The collection officially went on sale on May 21, 2026, through Grand Sport Shop branches, online channels and authorised retailers nationwide.

Thai women ready for VNL 2026 challenge

The new kit will make its competitive debut at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League, with the women’s tournament scheduled from June 3 to July 27.

Thailand will host a key week of the competition from June 17-21, 2026, at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, with Thailand drawn in Pool 6 alongside Ukraine, Bulgaria, Canada, the Netherlands and Poland.

Key Thai players, including Thatdao Nuekjang, Chatchu-on Moksri, Pimpichaya Kokram, Wipawee Srithong, Sasipaporn Janthawisut and Natthanicha Jaisaen, also sent a message asking supporters to stand behind the team.

“We will definitely give it our all,” they said. “We do not know what the final results will be, but we will do our best in every task in front of us. We ask for encouragement from everyone watching at home and from the fans who will come to cheer us in the stadium. Please send us your energy and your voices.”