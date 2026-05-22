Thailand unveil 2026 volleyball kit ahead of VNL campaign in June

The official 2026 competition kit of Thailand’s national volleyball team has been unveiled, with Grand Sport introducing a new “Next Horizon” design as the squad prepare for their international campaign in June.
Thiti Pruekchaum, vice chairman of Grand Sport’s executive board, said the 2026 jersey was designed under the concept of “Next Horizon”, symbolising a journey towards a new horizon.
The shirt features overlapping graphic lines spreading in different directions, representing the energy and spirit of Thai national players who come from different backgrounds and dreams but share one common goal — to serve the country.
The design also carries subtle hidden details inspired by flowers, land and water, carefully worked into the graphics beneath the lines, within the colours of the national flag and the team emblem.
Grand Sport said the kit was developed using feedback from athletes, with Micro Lite fabric and Lightweight Performance Fabric technology selected for their light, soft and comfortable feel.
The material is designed to absorb sweat efficiently, dry quickly and reduce moisture build-up during intense play. The pattern has also been adjusted around the armholes and body shape to give players a closer fit, greater freedom of movement and more confidence when jumping, diving or moving quickly across the court.
“This year, I believe the Thai women’s volleyball team will play with excitement, intensity and spirit, and will certainly impress the fans,” Thiti said.
He added that this year’s Thai national team would feature a strong mix of experienced players and emerging talents joining the national set-up.
The Thailand national volleyball team’s 2026 kit has been released in four colourways, each carrying a different identity.
The athlete-grade competition shirt is priced at 850 baht, with sizes S to 3XL available for the women’s team version and S to 4XL for the men’s team version. A special 5XL size for the men’s team version is priced at 950 baht.
Other products in the collection include fan shirts priced at 850 baht, All Black tracksuits priced from 1,790 to 1,840 baht, polo shirts in four colours priced from 695 to 830 baht, as well as backpacks and handle bags.
The collection officially went on sale on May 21, 2026, through Grand Sport Shop branches, online channels and authorised retailers nationwide.
The new kit will make its competitive debut at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League, with the women’s tournament scheduled from June 3 to July 27.
Thailand will host a key week of the competition from June 17-21, 2026, at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, with Thailand drawn in Pool 6 alongside Ukraine, Bulgaria, Canada, the Netherlands and Poland.
Key Thai players, including Thatdao Nuekjang, Chatchu-on Moksri, Pimpichaya Kokram, Wipawee Srithong, Sasipaporn Janthawisut and Natthanicha Jaisaen, also sent a message asking supporters to stand behind the team.
“We will definitely give it our all,” they said. “We do not know what the final results will be, but we will do our best in every task in front of us. We ask for encouragement from everyone watching at home and from the fans who will come to cheer us in the stadium. Please send us your energy and your voices.”