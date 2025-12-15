Thailand edges Vietnam 3–2 to retain SEA Games women’s volleyball gold for 17th title





Thailand’s women’s volleyball team successfully defended its SEA Games crown after a five-set thriller against Vietnam, winning 3–2 in the final at Indoor Stadium Huamark on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Thailand, the 16-time champion heading into the match, was pushed all the way by a determined Vietnam side that has collected three straight silvers. “Coach Aot” Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai named a full-strength line-up featuring captain Chatchu-on Moksri, Pornpun Guedpard, Pimpichaya Kokram, Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan and libero Piyanut Pannoy. Vietnam was led by captain and key outside hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy.

Vietnam struck first, taking the opening set 25–19. Thailand responded emphatically in the second, racing clear to win 25–13, then tightened its grip by taking the third 25–18. Vietnam refused to fold, edging a tense fourth set 25–23 to force a decider.

The fifth set went to the wire, with both sides trading points deep into the finish, before Thailand held its nerve to close out the match 25–23. The win sealed a 3–2 victory (19–25, 25–13, 25–18, 23–25, 25–23), handing Thailand its 17th SEA Games gold and a 15th consecutive title defence. Vietnam settled for silver again as it continues to chase its first SEA Games women’s volleyball gold.