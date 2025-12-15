On December 14, 2025, the STRONG Anti-Corruption Thailand Club disclosed documents relating to a case in which a US company was reportedly hired by the Cambodian government to help conduct information warfare, or “lobbying”, to persuade the international community to trust the Cambodian government more.

The club said the documents appear on the website efile.fara.gov and are not rumours, not AI, but documents registered under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The club stressed that the documents are not an endorsement by the United States, but rather “a disclosure of who is waging an information war against whom”.

The documents in question are public-relations materials (Press Release) filed with the US Department of Justice by “National Consulting Services, Inc.” as the “official representative of the Cambodian government in the United States”.

The contents of the documents, the club said, have three main points.