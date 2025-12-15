Document leak alleged: Cambodia hired a US firm to wage an information war

On December 14, 2025, the STRONG Anti-Corruption Thailand Club disclosed documents relating to a case in which a US company was reportedly hired by the Cambodian government to help conduct information warfare, or “lobbying”, to persuade the international community to trust the Cambodian government more.
The club said the documents appear on the website efile.fara.gov and are not rumours, not AI, but documents registered under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
The club stressed that the documents are not an endorsement by the United States, but rather “a disclosure of who is waging an information war against whom”.
The documents in question are public-relations materials (Press Release) filed with the US Department of Justice by “National Consulting Services, Inc.” as the “official representative of the Cambodian government in the United States”.
The contents of the documents, the club said, have three main points.
First, communications to world leaders, claiming that Cambodia’s prime minister sent letters to global leaders such as the US president, China’s leader, European leaders, the UN secretary-general and others to “seek support” for Cambodia’s position.
Second, accusations against Thailand on the international stage, with the document stating that Thailand used unilateral force, expanded barbed-wire fencing, expelled Cambodian civilians, violated the 2000 MOU, violated international law, and so on. The club said these are not US factual reports, but “unilateral claims by the Cambodian government” packaged as an official document.
Third, the use of legal and historical mechanisms to pressure Thailand, with the document attempting to cite the 1904/1907 treaties, International Court of Justice rulings, the 2000 MOU and so on, to create the impression that Thailand is the violator and Cambodia is the victim.
A key point, the club said, is that the document clearly states that National Consulting Services, Inc. prepared and published it as a “representative of the Cambodian government”, with a written contract signed on February 19, 2025 by Don Benton, the firm’s executive, and Koy Kuong, Cambodia’s ambassador to the United States, and duly registered under FARA.
The club added that, when reading some of the document excerpts it circulated, there is a section introducing National Consulting Services, Inc.
It states that National Consulting Services, Inc. is a policy-advocacy consulting firm in Washington, D.C., uniquely led by former federal agency director Don Benton, a former senior adviser to the US president, who served in the Washington State Senate for 20 years and previously ran a federal agency in Washington, D.C.
National Consulting Services, Inc. says it has more than 45 years of combined experience and relationships in government. These resources, it says, will provide the Kingdom of Cambodia with the tools needed to build awareness and position itself positively within the US Congress and the US federal government successfully.
National Consulting Services, Inc. says it will help develop and implement a strategic plan that includes building awareness, positioning and opportunities to ensure government officials recognise the political, economic and geographic challenges facing the Kingdom of Cambodia. The plan will include outreach to key influencers and decision-makers within the foreign affairs and commerce committees in the US Congress. The firm says its team is ready to represent Cambodia’s interests, using its relationships, insights and influence to ensure success.
In addition, there is a document compiling photographs of villagers who were hit by rubber bullets during clashes in Ban Nong Chan in June. Many of the images may be familiar. This kind of document was also sent to the US government, stating: “This material is distributed by National Consulting Services, Inc., an official representative in the United States on behalf of the Kingdom of Cambodia. All contacts and activities will be reported to the Department of Justice pursuant to the US Foreign Agents Registration Act.”
The STRONG Anti-Corruption Thailand Club said: “This is full-scale information warfare.”
The club warned that this is not merely communication, but fighting without bullets—using documents, language and global platforms to undermine Thailand’s legitimacy.
It said the danger is not because the document is fake, but because it is presented in the name of a state and disseminated through the legal system of a major power.