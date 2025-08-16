US sees Cambodia gaining edge in information war, backs ASEAN role over UN in Thai-Cambodian conflict

General Thongchai Rodyoi, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army, met Dr Andrew Byers, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for South and Southeast Asian Security Affairs, during his official visit to Thailand on August 14-15. The two sides discussed several key issues.



Thai-Cambodian border situation

The Royal Thai Army expressed gratitude for US support in recent ceasefire negotiations. Thailand reaffirmed its efforts to avoid clashes and to reach agreements through upcoming bilateral General Border Committee (GBC) and Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings.

Two major concerns were raised: Cambodia’s continued laying of landmines along the border, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) that infringe upon Thai sovereignty.



​​​​​​​Cambodia’s disinformation campaign

The Thai Army emphasised that Cambodia’s spread of fake news has fuelled hatred among populations, made it increasingly difficult to control the situation, and hampered the work of state agencies.

Thailand stressed the establishment of an Interim Observer Team (IOT) under the Army, alongside plans for an ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) under the government, to reduce tensions and verify events. The US noted that Cambodia currently has the advantage in the “information war,” shaping global perceptions, and said that reports from the IOT and AOT would be crucial in confirming accurate information.