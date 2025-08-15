Thailand, Cambodia hold RBC meeting in Trat under 13-point framework

The meeting, held at the secretary level, is taking place from August 15 to 16 in the conference room of the Talay Phu Hotel, Khlong Yai district. It covers areas under the responsibility of the Royal Thai Navy’s Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command.

Vice Admiral Apichat Sapprasert, Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, is leading the Thai delegation. The Cambodian side is headed by the Commander of the Third Military Region. A total of 17 Cambodian delegates are attending.