Thailand, Cambodia hold RBC meeting in Trat under 13-point framework

The meeting, held at the secretary level, is taking place from August 15 to 16 in the conference room of the Talay Phu Hotel, Khlong Yai district. It covers areas under the responsibility of the Royal Thai Navy’s Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command.
Vice Admiral Apichat Sapprasert, Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, is leading the Thai delegation. The Cambodian side is headed by the Commander of the Third Military Region. A total of 17 Cambodian delegates are attending.
The secretary-level talks will be followed by a commander-level meeting on Saturday (August 16). Discussions are being held within the framework of 13 agreements reached at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on August 7.
Two key issues require further discussion — humanitarian mine clearance and cracking down on scammers. Economic matters, including the reopening of border checkpoints for trade and tourism, will not be addressed at this meeting.
The RBC secretary-level meeting between Thailand’s First Army Region and Cambodia’s Fifth Military Region, covering Sa Kaeo province, will be held on August 20–21.
For the Lower Northeast region under the Second Army Region, the meeting with Cambodia’s Fourth Military Region will take place on August 19–21, with the venue to be confirmed by Cambodia.
The RBC meetings in each sector are considered highly significant as they serve as a key indicator of progress in implementing the ceasefire agreement under the GBC framework.