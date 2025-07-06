Thailand, Myanmar discuss border river pollution and online crimes at 37th RBC meeting

Chaired by Lt-Gen Kittipong Jamsuwan of Thailand and Lt-Gen Nyunt Win Swe of Myanmar, the meeting brought together senior military officials and representatives from relevant government departments of both nations.
According to The Nation, the discussions addressed key border issues, including the pollution of the Nam Khao River and the growing threat of transnational online money laundering. Thai authorities raised concerns over water contamination in the river, which originates in Myanmar's eastern Shan State and flows through Mong Hsat into Thailand.
The Thai side attributed the pollution to mining activities by minority groups near the border, with the river reportedly containing hazardous metals such as arsenic and lead, posing risks to both the environment and public health.
In response to these concerns, Thailand announced plans to send a team of environmental experts to Myanmar to further investigate the issue and seek collaborative solutions. The Bangkok Post reported that the Nam Khao River had already drawn public protests in Thailand due to signs of arsenic contamination.
Both delegations also explored closer cooperation between their respective security agencies to address the rise in cross-border online money laundering, which Thai officials described as an emerging cyber threat.
"The RBC meeting is an important mechanism to drive security cooperation and long-term development in the border area," a Thai official told The Nation. In addition to environmental and cybersecurity topics, the two sides held sector-specific discussions on trust-building, border demarcation, drug prevention, and other matters of mutual interest. The two heads of delegation officially signed the agreements of the 37th meeting.
Following the meeting, the Myanmar delegation flew to Bangkok aboard a Tatmadaw aircraft on July 4. While in the capital, they held separate courtesy calls with General Thongchai Rodyoi, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army, and General Pongtep Gaewchaiyo, Commandant of the National Defence College of Thailand. Discussions included Thailand’s swift humanitarian assistance following the 28 March Mandalay earthquake, bilateral military cooperation and outcomes of the 37th Regional Border Committee Meeting.
Myanmar officials said they would review Thailand’s proposals and continue working in line with agreed strategies to strengthen bilateral border cooperation.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network