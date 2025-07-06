Thailand, Myanmar discuss border river pollution and online crimes at 37th RBC meeting

Chaired by Lt-Gen Kittipong Jamsuwan of Thailand and Lt-Gen Nyunt Win Swe of Myanmar, the meeting brought together senior military officials and representatives from relevant government departments of both nations.

According to The Nation, the discussions addressed key border issues, including the pollution of the Nam Khao River and the growing threat of transnational online money laundering. Thai authorities raised concerns over water contamination in the river, which originates in Myanmar's eastern Shan State and flows through Mong Hsat into Thailand.

The Thai side attributed the pollution to mining activities by minority groups near the border, with the river reportedly containing hazardous metals such as arsenic and lead, posing risks to both the environment and public health.