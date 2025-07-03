Thailand raises river pollution and call centre gangs at RBC meeting

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn provided further details on efforts to address the toxic contamination in the Kok River. He explained that the provincial authorities had taken initial steps to alleviate the hardships of affected residents while engaging in international negotiations.

Continuous water quality checks have been conducted, and a public service centre has been set up, allowing local residents to have their household water tested.

He also noted that since the onset of the issue, mobile water purification units from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and the Department of Groundwater Resources (DGR) have been deployed to provide potable water to residents in the affected areas.

Nirat added that a survey was conducted to determine whether any areas were using the Kok River water to produce tap water, but initially, no such cases were found. Furthermore, the use of Kok River water in agriculture was found to be minimal, and the levels of contaminants present were not deemed to pose any danger.

In the meantime, while awaiting international negotiations, the provincial government has directed relevant agencies to expedite the survey of surface and groundwater sources, with plans to drill new wells to provide alternative water sources for local residents, he added.