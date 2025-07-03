Thailand raises river pollution and call centre gangs at RBC meeting

The meeting, which took place from July 2–4, aimed to strengthen understanding and cooperation on security matters along the shared border of the two countries.
Lt Gen Kittipong Jamsuwan, chief of the Third Army Region, revealed that during the meeting, Thailand presented key issues for joint discussion. These included the contamination of the Kok and Sai rivers, which flow through Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.
The pollution is linked to mining activities carried out by minority groups in the border area, with wastewater containing heavy metals such as arsenic and lead, which could potentially harm the ecosystem and public health on both sides of the border.
Additionally, the meeting addressed the issue of cross-border call centre gangs, which have become a new cyber threat requiring close collaboration between the security agencies of Thailand and Myanmar to combat and dismantle these operations.
"The RBC meeting is an important mechanism for driving security cooperation and the long-term development of the border region," he said, adding that after the meeting, Myanmar would take Thailand’s proposals to the Myanmar government for further consideration and action in line with the agreed-upon strategies.
Meanwhile, Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn provided further details on efforts to address the toxic contamination in the Kok River. He explained that the provincial authorities had taken initial steps to alleviate the hardships of affected residents while engaging in international negotiations.
Continuous water quality checks have been conducted, and a public service centre has been set up, allowing local residents to have their household water tested.
He also noted that since the onset of the issue, mobile water purification units from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and the Department of Groundwater Resources (DGR) have been deployed to provide potable water to residents in the affected areas.
Nirat added that a survey was conducted to determine whether any areas were using the Kok River water to produce tap water, but initially, no such cases were found. Furthermore, the use of Kok River water in agriculture was found to be minimal, and the levels of contaminants present were not deemed to pose any danger.
In the meantime, while awaiting international negotiations, the provincial government has directed relevant agencies to expedite the survey of surface and groundwater sources, with plans to drill new wells to provide alternative water sources for local residents, he added.