People’s Party vows to set up ‘data bureau’ to wipe out grey capital

“The data bureau will become an important tool for a People’s Party government to suppress money laundering linked to grey capital and online scammers,” he said.

Linking transaction data across agencies

Natthaphong said the bureau would consolidate information from different types of transactions that are currently not tracked comprehensively, and would link data held by multiple agencies into a single database.

He said the party would also step up crackdowns on money laundering, curb the opening of mule accounts, and prevent foreign businesses from using Thai nominees to take advantage of Thai SMEs.

“Follow every baht” and seize assets at the source

“With a Data Bureau, we will be able to build a financial map that traces every baht and satang of illicit ‘grey money’ circulating in Thailand right back to its source,” Natthaphong said.

“When it comes time to freeze and seize assets, we can uproot the entire network in one sweep—wiping out scammer gangs at the nest and reaching the masterminds, not just the low-level runners.”

“Where there is ‘orange’, there will be no ‘grey’. Thailand will no longer be a money-laundering hub for scammers,” he said, referring to his party’s colour and “grey capital”.

