EC defends barcode use on ballots, affirms it does not compromise voting secrecy

On February 14, 2026, the Election Commission (EC) issued a press release clarifying that the ballot papers for the upcoming general election have barcodes to prevent fraud. The commission emphasized that these barcodes do not interfere with the secrecy or direct nature of voting as prescribed by the constitution. The EC also warned those spreading misinformation that they could face legal consequences under the Computer Crime Act.

The EC’s statement comes in response to news reports and claims that the barcodes printed on the ballot papers used for the election of Members of Parliament (MPs) could undermine the secrecy of the vote. It was suggested that the presence of barcodes might compromise the direct and confidential nature of the voting process.