Thailand ramps up e-commerce platform regulations to tackle fraud and protect consumers

The government is moving forward with a major reform to tighten regulations on digital platforms, aiming to tackle online fraud and improve consumer protection. The new measures are part of an effort to proactively prevent issues in the e-commerce market, addressing concerns such as misleading products, fake accounts, and the risk of fraud.

Authorities reported that the number of consumer complaints related to online shopping remains high, particularly regarding issues like receiving goods that weren’t ordered, products not matching their descriptions, and the use of "mule accounts" for illegal transactions. The government’s new strategy aims to close these loopholes and enforce a stricter regulatory environment.

Monrudee Pho-In, Deputy Head of Policy and Innovation at the Thailand Consumer Council (TCC), explained that one of the key issues is the inability to trace sellers effectively. While large platforms have been regulated, many smaller sellers are not yet required to register or verify their identities. This leaves consumers vulnerable to repeat fraud, and the TCC has called for stricter rules on seller verification across all platforms, including social media.