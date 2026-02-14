Latest tally of 281 votes supporting "Anutin" for Prime Minister

The spokesperson for the Bhumjaithai Party, Nan Bunthida Somchai, the prospective MP for Ubon Ratchathani, shared an update on the progress of government formation, stating that there are currently seven political parties supporting Anutin Charnvirakul for Prime Minister. These parties include the Economic Party, the New Democratic Party, the New Party, the Ruam Jai Thai Party, Thai Sup ThaweeParty, the Palang Pracharath Party, and the New Vision Party, with a total of 9 prospective MPs from these parties.
Nan further explained that Anutin had already stated on February 13, 2026, that talks with other political parties were underway. Most of these discussions were initiated by the parties themselves.
Regarding the much-discussed possibility of the "Kla Tham" Party joining the government, Nan stated that, as previously mentioned, talks would be conducted in a systematic manner, with Anutin and the party's secretary-general, Chaichanok Chidchob, coordinating the discussions with the supporting parties.
As for speculations on whether the party would be involved in the government formation, Nan clarified that such matters are still in the process of being worked out.
She emphasized that discussions are proceeding step by step, and it was too early to make any final declarations. However, the Bhumjaithai Party has confirmed that they have invited other political parties in a manner consistent with their status as the party with the largest number of prospective MPs.
When asked again whether bringing the Pheu Thai Party into the government would mean the "Kla Tham" Party would not be involved, Nan stated that this was merely speculation from others. However, she emphasized that within the party, the leader has clearly stated that the talks are being conducted systematically. As the party with the highest number of prospective MPs, Bhumjaithai will proceed in the same manner as other parties that have expressed their intention to support Anutin as Prime Minister, and a joint press conference will be held.
Regarding the idea that they might support Anutin as Prime Minister but not form a government with him, Nan said that this is a question to be addressed to the respective parties. She added that, in initial talks, the discussions have focused on supporting Anutin as Prime Minister.
Nan addressed concerns about the possible inclusion of the Democrat Party, stating that the inclusion of Democrat Party would mean the exclusion of the Kla Tham Party, and vice versa. However, she emphasized that nothing is certain at this stage since all the parties involved are still prospective MPs, awaiting official certification by the Election Commission (EC). After that, the Parliament will need to convene within 15 days to select a Speaker of the House.
As for party discussions regarding the government's image, Nan mentioned that the focus at recent party meetings has been on congratulating the incoming MPs and preparing for future legislative work. Any negotiations on forming the government would remain the responsibility of the party leader and the secretary-general, who would bring the results back to the party’s executive committee for further discussion.
In response to concerns from Bhumjaithai supporters about inviting Pheu Thai into the government, Nan acknowledged the disappointment but urged everyone to wait and see the direction of the government after the election. She emphasized that the Bhumjaithai Party understands the sentiments of all supporters but is committed to moving forward with a focus on working for the country.
As for the current tally, in addition to the 193 MPs from Bhumjaithai, there are also 74 MPs from Pheu Thai supporting the formation of the government, along with several other parties, as follows:
Total: 281 votes