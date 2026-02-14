Latest tally of 281 votes supporting "Anutin" for Prime Minister

The spokesperson for the Bhumjaithai Party, Nan Bunthida Somchai, the prospective MP for Ubon Ratchathani, shared an update on the progress of government formation, stating that there are currently seven political parties supporting Anutin Charnvirakul for Prime Minister. These parties include the Economic Party, the New Democratic Party, the New Party, the Ruam Jai Thai Party, Thai Sup ThaweeParty, the Palang Pracharath Party, and the New Vision Party, with a total of 9 prospective MPs from these parties.

Nan further explained that Anutin had already stated on February 13, 2026, that talks with other political parties were underway. Most of these discussions were initiated by the parties themselves.

Regarding the much-discussed possibility of the "Kla Tham" Party joining the government, Nan stated that, as previously mentioned, talks would be conducted in a systematic manner, with Anutin and the party's secretary-general, Chaichanok Chidchob, coordinating the discussions with the supporting parties.

As for speculations on whether the party would be involved in the government formation, Nan clarified that such matters are still in the process of being worked out.

She emphasized that discussions are proceeding step by step, and it was too early to make any final declarations. However, the Bhumjaithai Party has confirmed that they have invited other political parties in a manner consistent with their status as the party with the largest number of prospective MPs.