Yodchanan apologises for joining Bhumjaithai-led government, vows to focus on Thailand’s economic recovery

On February 14, 2026, Yodchanan Wongsawat, the prime ministerial candidate from Pheu Thai, posted a message on Facebook following the unofficial election results. He expressed gratitude to the people for their support but acknowledged the difficult decision ahead of whether to join the government or become the opposition.

Yodchanan reiterated Pheu Thai’s commitment to upholding transparency in the electoral process, emphasising the importance of addressing concerns raised by the public regarding vote integrity. He confirmed that the party was actively following up on the issue and would ensure all discrepancies were addressed.

Regarding the formation of a new government, Yodchanan stated that, despite the challenges, he was ready to lead the country forward, pledging to work with Bhumjaithai Party as the lead coalition partner. He expressed respect for the differing opinions within the party but stated that, after consultations, the majority favoured forming a government rather than remaining in opposition.

Yodchanan concluded by apologising to those who felt uncomfortable with the decision and reassured the public that he remained fully committed to addressing Thailand’s pressing economic issues. He vowed to work tirelessly for the well-being of all citizens, ensuring that the country’s economy would be the first priority in the coming months.

“While this might feel like a moment of defeat, I will stand with Pheu Thai until we win together again,” he said.