Yodchanan thanks voters, vows to serve regardless of results

Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat thanked supporters on Sunday evening and said the party would accept the voters’ decision and carry out its duties accordingly, regardless of the election outcome.
Yodchanan spoke to reporters after arriving at Pheu Thai headquarters at 5.35pm to monitor the vote count.
“I would like to thank the people for every vote they gave to Pheu Thai,” he said.
He said the votes would serve as moral support for the party, adding that he wanted to encourage party staff and candidates, saying they had done their best.
“No matter what the election results are, Pheu Thai will be ready to play its role responsibly,” Yodchanan said.
He said if the party wins, it will form the best possible government. If it does not, it will continue to perform its political duties for the people, guided by the party’s philosophy and strategy.
Asked about exit-poll results and assessments of Pheu Thai’s performance, Yodchanan said the party’s executive board and staff were still reviewing and compiling data, as several pollsters had not yet released complete results.
He said the party would announce its assessment after it had thoroughly checked the figures.
Yodchanan said the party had made preliminary estimates in several provinces, and early tallies appeared broadly in line with expectations, but the overall picture still needed to be verified.
He said Pheu Thai still hoped to win and asked supporters to wait and continue backing the party as counting continued.
Yodchanan said the vote count had only just begun and party executives would give media updates as the tally progressed. He declined to speculate on government formation, saying he would wait for a clearer picture of the results.