Yodchanan thanks voters, vows to serve regardless of results

Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat thanked supporters on Sunday evening and said the party would accept the voters’ decision and carry out its duties accordingly, regardless of the election outcome.

Arrives at party HQ to monitor vote count

Yodchanan spoke to reporters after arriving at Pheu Thai headquarters at 5.35pm to monitor the vote count.

“I would like to thank the people for every vote they gave to Pheu Thai,” he said.