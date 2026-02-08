‘Orange Fans’ fall silent as Bhumjaithai overtakes People’s Party after 10% count

At 8.00pm on February 8, 2026, the atmosphere at the People’s Party’s election night gathering at the Future Forward Building shifted noticeably as unofficial vote counting updates came in.
Earlier in the evening, supporters—often known as “Orange Fans”—had cheered intermittently as results were announced. But the mood turned subdued after updates indicated that Bhumjaithai had moved into the nationwide lead, overtaking the People’s Party, after around 10% of ballots had been counted.
Supporters who had been watching the live broadcast on the ground floor fell largely silent, as the crowd waiting for speeches began to thin. The atmosphere grew increasingly tense.
Upstairs in the Future Forward Building—where party offices and the strategy “war room” are located—reports said senior party figures remained out of sight and were meeting to assess constituency-by-constituency results.
The People’s Party posted on Facebook to thank all citizens who went out to vote and take part in today’s referendum:
“Every vote you cast is not merely a number in the ballot box, but a sign of trust and a strong expression of your will to see Thailand move forward.
“Every voice matters and will be a vital force in driving the change we have promised. From here on, the task is to ensure that will is translated into reality. We will closely monitor the vote count at every polling station to make sure the people’s voice is protected to the fullest extent.
“Thank you for walking this journey and standing together over the past eight years. We promise to honour every confidence you have placed in us as best we can.”