People's Party condemns online gambling links, pledges no tolerance for grey-area behaviour

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People's Party (PPLE), held an urgent press conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, following the arrest of Ratchapong Soisuwan, an MP candidate for Tak’s constituency 2. Ratchapong was taken into custody by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau for alleged involvement with an online gambling website. The party was informed of the incident by Ratchapong’s lawyer late the previous evening.

Natthaphong confirmed that the People's Party has a clear policy of zero tolerance for any "grey-area" activities, including corruption, drug trafficking, human trafficking, grey capital, scamming, or online gambling. He stressed that if any party member, regardless of their position, engages in such activities, the party would not protect or cover up any wrongdoing. Those accused will be required to go through the legal process to clear their name.

In the past, the party’s Disciplinary Committee has thoroughly investigated any complaints against its members, including a case involving a former Move Forward Party MP, who was expelled for sexual harassment allegations. Natthaphong reaffirmed that the People’s Party is committed to zero tolerance for corruption, criminal activities, or any serious misconduct.